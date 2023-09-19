Remote's Global HR Platform aims to solve the full end-to-end process of hiring, managing, and paying people around the world

Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, today announced its vision to help companies and individuals fully realize the benefits of the global economy. Remote's Global HR Platform encompasses a suite of integrated products to meet the growing demand for a unified and globally compliant HR system that supports the full end-to-end employment lifecycle.

Today, companies rely on a variety of disconnected tools and providers to manage different parts of the employment lifecycle onboarding, payroll and benefits administration, employee data and lifecycle management, equity tracking, and employee engagement and performance. As businesses expand internationally, they find that their existing HR stack is insufficient in meeting the challenges of managing a globally distributed workforce. They are spending too much time and effort duplicating data across multiple siloed tools resulting in operational inefficiencies and ultimately, limiting their ability to scale quickly. Companies looking to gain a competitive advantage in this new world of work are consolidating their HR stack, adopting AI-powered tools, and shifting from a remote-first to a global-first approach.

Remote launched in 2019 and became the fastest-growing employer of record (EOR) company, building the most comprehensive global infrastructure in the industry to make it easier for companies like GitLab, HelloFresh, Aston Martin, DoorDash, and Burger King to hire outside their home countries.

With Remote's new platform capabilities, customers can consolidate their HR stack, saving tens of thousands of dollars and streamlining manual work. Remote offers a single platform to hire, manage and pay a global workforce all from one place simply and compliantly. The new products build on Remote's vertically integrated global infrastructure of entities and payment networks, in-house experts, and a deep understanding of local laws and norms embedded in the platform, and include:

Remote HRIS: Now generally available at no cost, companies can add all employees to the platform and manage them from onboarding through offboarding. Remote HRIS includes talent management, time and attendance tracking, expense management, and integrated payroll, with self-service functionality for employees globally through a mobile app or the web.

Now generally available at no cost, companies can add all employees to the platform and manage them from onboarding through offboarding. Remote HRIS includes talent management, time and attendance tracking, expense management, and integrated payroll, with self-service functionality for employees globally through a mobile app or the web. Employer of Record: Companies can hire, manage, and pay employees in countries where they don't have a legal entity, reducing risk and complexity as they expand. Remote helps companies attract top talent with the ability to offer worldwide equity incentives and country-specific benefits packages at highly-negotiated rates.

Companies can hire, manage, and pay employees in countries where they don't have a legal entity, reducing risk and complexity as they expand. Remote helps companies attract top talent with the ability to offer worldwide equity incentives and country-specific benefits packages at highly-negotiated rates. Contractor Management: Pay and manage international and domestic contractors with automated onboarding and invoicing, localized contracts and tax compliance, and easy payments in multiple currencies without conversion costs.

Pay and manage international and domestic contractors with automated onboarding and invoicing, localized contracts and tax compliance, and easy payments in multiple currencies without conversion costs. Global Payroll: Consolidate global payroll operations with confidence. Remote enables companies to run global payroll in minutes through a simple interface, powered end-to-end by Remote's full-stack processes and global knowledge.

Consolidate global payroll operations with confidence. Remote enables companies to run global payroll in minutes through a simple interface, powered end-to-end by Remote's full-stack processes and global knowledge. Remote API: Seamlessly integrate global HR functionalities into customers' preferred tools to securely sync data and improve workflows. As the first and most advanced API for global employment, the Remote API also enables software partners to embed Remote's global employment services directly within their platforms.

"When we started Remote in 2019, building a globally distributed team was a rarity. Today, it's the best strategy companies can adopt if they want to compete in the global economy," said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-founder of Remote. "We see an opportunity to build on the global employment infrastructure we have created to enable international hiring, and now help any distributed business grow quickly and efficiently."

To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com.

About Remote: Talent is everywhere opportunity is not. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

