Dienstag, 19.09.2023

Dow Jones News
19.09.2023 | 14:22
Huobi Rebrands to HTX at TOKEN2049

DJ Huobi Rebrands to HTX at TOKEN2049 

HTX 
Huobi Rebrands to HTX at TOKEN2049 
19-Sep-2023 / 13:51 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
Singapore | September 19, 2023 01:25 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Singapore / September 13, 2023 - Huobi, the world's leading virtual assets exchange, today announced at TOKEN2049 that 
it will rebrand to HTX. As a platinum sponsor, HTX was invited to attend the event and launched an afterparty co-hosted 
with TRON, with other supporting partners like Enjin, SINOHOPE, Meta Era, Alibaba Cloud, DWF Labs, Fireblocks, and 
TokenInsight, at Singapore's premier venue Marquee. H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Member of the HTX Global 
Advisory Board, unveiled the rebranding while celebrating the 10th anniversary of HTX. 
Industry leaders and guests from Animoca Brands, Lido, Circle, CertiK, Pantera Capital, Polygon, among others, attended 
this event. Major media outlets such as Bloomberg, CoinDesk, WSJ, CNBC, Cointelegraph, and others were also part of 
this special moment for HTX. 
HTX: A New Global Brand 
The evening's most exciting moment came when Justin Sun revealed the exchange's new name HTX. Sun explained that "H" 
stands for Huobi, "T" represents TRON with a commitment to being all in TRON, and "X" stands for the exchange. Looking 
at HTX through the combination of HT and X, HT represents the native token of the platform while X symbolizes the 
exchange. Hence, HTX is an exchange with its native token of HT. On the other hand, X is the Roman numeral for 10, 
which pays tributes to HTX's 10th anniversary. It is a new era for the platform with synergy between HTX, TRON, and 
Poloniex. There is also a brand new slogan - "HTX, Just Trade It." 
HTX's new mission is to build a metaverse free port with a vision to achieve financial freedom for 8 billion people on 
earth. HTX is embarking on a growth strategy of "global expansion, thriving ecosystem, wealth effect, and security and 
compliance." 
HTX plans to expand its business globally by venturing into new markets with promising prospects across various 
countries and regions while maintaining a balanced growth. HTX aims to keep ahead of the latest developments in the 
crypto market. With a primary focus on growth and profitability, HTX is providing users worldwide with professional 
services and a diverse product lineup, including PrimeVote, Flexi Max, Shark Fin, and more. HTX will also strategically 
partner with public chains like TRON, cross-chain protocols like the BitTorrent Chain, as well as stablecoin projects 
such as TrueUSD. HTX will continue to expand its partnerships with different projects, public chains, stablecoins, and 
foster a multi-dimensional business ecosystem through collaborative efforts. 
HTX selects premium new assets worldwide by focusing on quality and timeliness. HTX wishes to empower the community to 
choose which assets they want to list. After the rebranding, HTX's listing strategy will start a new phase by expanding 
its ecosystem with new assets listings. The platform will select premium and popular assets from around the world by 
introducing all-star projects that come with volume, popularity, and new trends. Additionally, HTX will deepen 
collaborations with mainstream ecosystems, including but not limited to public chain, Layer 2, and memecoins. At the 
same time, it will continue to enhance core products such as PrimeVote and PrimePool and will do whatever it takes to 
empower the community to decide which assets to list. 
The platform is also striving to promote the sustainable growth of decentralization by reducing the risk of centralized 
crypto trading for users and enhancing its efforts on asset security. HTX will globally distribute user assets through 
a decentralized custody system, with 24/7 customer service. This will ensure the platform stays operational in the 
event of policy changes in any single country or region. HTX will also provide regular updates of Merkle tree-based 
Proof of Reserves and establish risk reserve and liquidity funds. 
X Prize: HTX's Special Prize for the 10th Anniversary Celebration 
HTX has left an important mark as a centralized exchange. It has achieved significant milestones by overcoming a number 
of challenges. As of August 31, 2023, HTX has accumulated 44 million registered users, over 9 million trading users, a 
cumulative trading volume of over 31 trillion USDT, all-time high platform assets of more than 60 billion USDT, and the 
most monthly active users of over 3 million. It has maintained 100% functionality and no major security incidents for 
the past ten years. 
On its 10th anniversary, HTX is surprising users with a special "X Prize". Justin Sun announced the official launch of 
a special edition of the HTX Mars Program at the Huobi X TRON Afterparty at TOKEN2049. This is the third round of the 
campaign, which starts at 12:00 (UTC) on September 13. This exclusive "X Prize" package includes a chance to win a 
coveted USD6 million space flight ticket, a round trip experience on a private jet, and the latest Tesla Model 3 
(distributed in the form of 20,000 USDT and 20,000 USDT in futures trial bonuses). To be eligible for the "X Prize," 
participants need to complete the designated tasks before 15:59 (UTC) on October 3 and get their Space NFTs minted 
before 15:59 (UTC) on October 8. The lucky winner will be announced on a HTX livestream at 12:00 (UTC) on October 11. 
In further rounds of the Mars Program, lucky winners could win a round trip experience on a private jet. And for each 
successful NFT minting, participating users will earn a chance to enter a lucky draw where they can win exciting 
rewards like futures trial bonuses, fee cashback vouchers, Prime trial membership, Prime level-up coupons, and APY 
booster coupons for HTX Earn products. 
Adding to the excitement, HTX will have special celebrations across various businesses including spot, futures, and 
wealth management. Users can try their luck and claim their share of rewards. 
With ongoing innovation of business models and the maturation of products, HTX is well positioned to benefit from the 
next significant wave of opportunities. HTX is ready to reaffirm its position in this evolving landscape. Its mission 
extends beyond blockchain and digital assets. Its goal is to build a Web3 metaverse free port, serving as a gateway for 
users to access the decentralized world and pave the path for a decentralized future. 
 
About HTX 
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@htx-inc.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.htx.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1729635 19-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729635&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 07:51 ET (11:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
