HealthAxis Earns Great Place to Work Certification

HealthAxis, a prominent provider of core administrative processing solutions and BPaaS capabilities to healthcare payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators, announced it has been Certified by Great Place to Work®, the foremost authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership qualities essential for driving market-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation.

HealthAxis Best Place to Work Badge

"At HealthAxis, we have always believed that our people are our greatest asset. This Great Place to Work Certification reaffirms our dedication to fostering a workplace culture where our employees thrive, innovate, and collaborate," said Matt Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of HealthAxis. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and our ongoing commitment to providing a workplace that values trust, respect, and fairness."

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on results of the Trust Index survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. A summary of the company's scores is on HealthAxis's Great Places to Work profile, with highlights including:

90% of employees feel they are entrusted with a significant level of responsibility.

90% of employees reported a warm and welcoming experience when joining HealthAxis.

89% find our facilities conducive to a positive working environment.

89% of our team members feel they can take the necessary time off from work when needed.

87% believe that our management upholds honesty and ethics in our business practices.

"Our unwavering commitment to a people-first approach shapes everything we do," said Angela Benmassaoud, Chief People Officer of HealthAxis. "We're proud to be a purpose-driven company, fostering a human-centric environment where employees are inspired, empowered, and find a sense of purpose in their work, driving us toward excellence together."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to discover an exceptional leader at a Certified great workplace. Furthermore, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to anticipate each workday with enthusiasm, twice as likely to receive fair compensation, earn a fair share of company profits, and have a fair chance at career advancement.

To learn more about HealthAxis's people, culture, and career opportunities, visit our careers page at: HealthAxis.com/Careers.

----

About HealthAxis

HealthAxis is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery in the United States through state-of-the-art technological solutions. AxisCore, our next-gen core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology, alongside AxisConnect, our modern business process as a service (BPaaS) capabilities, empowers payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators to optimize their operations, elevate efficiency, and enhance member engagement. By addressing pivotal challenges faced by payers, we are committed to improving member and provider experiences, thereby fostering more favorable outcomes, and contributing to the advancement of a healthier future.

