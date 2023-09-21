Beauty Breakthrough: Greenmade goods' Botanical Nail Pen Wins Allure Best of Beauty Award for 2023

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Greenmade goods, a rising star in the clean beauty industry, proudly announces its prestigious win of the coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award for 2023. This accolade recognizes the company's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing nail care, offering consumers a remarkable product that delivers extraordinary results.

Lemongrass Botanical Nail Pen by Greenmade goods

Allure Best of Beauty Award 2023 Winner: the Lemongrass Botanical Nail Pen by Greenmade goods

Greenmade goods' botanical nail pen has taken the industry by storm, earning acclaim as a true game-changer. With a proprietary blend of high-quality, natural ingredients, this innovative formula nourishes and fortifies nails, encouraging healthier growth and showcasing their natural beauty. Its effortless application and long-lasting effects have catapulted it into the hearts of beauty enthusiasts and salon professionals across the nation.

"Two years ago, Greenmade goods started as an Etsy shop. Fast forward to today, and we are receiving the Allure Best of Beauty Award alongside brands such as Gucci, MAC, and MILK, for our Lemongrass Botanical Nail Pen," said Mel K. Wilkinson, CS, Founder and CEO at Greenmade goods. "This recognition confirms our commitment and dedication to delivering outstanding natural products that exceed our customers' expectations and deliver real results. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Allure experts for recognizing our efforts and to our loyal customers for their unwavering support!"

As Greenmade goods celebrates this prestigious award, it continues to explore new frontiers in the beauty industry. The company remains committed to developing products that empower consumers to express their individuality while nurturing the health and vitality of their nails and skin with all-natural formulas.

For more information about Greenmade goods and its award-winning Lemongrass Botanical Nail Pen, please visit Greenmadegoods.com.

About Greenmade goods: Greenmade goods is a trailblazing clean beauty company dedicated to providing products that inspire confidence and empower individuals to express their unique style through scent and natural skincare. With an unwavering commitment to pure ingredients, sustainable packaging, and exceptional results, Greenmade goods stands at the forefront of the beauty industry, crafting unparalleled products that enrich consumers' lives.

About Allure Best of Beauty Awards: Allure's Best of Beauty Awards are a testament to exceptional products that showcase unparalleled performance and effectiveness. Each year, Allure's team of cosmetic chemists, makeup artists, dermatologists, and manicurists rigorously test and scrutinize thousands of submissions to recognize the industry's best.

About Allure: Allure is the world's most trusted voice on beauty. Offering product reviews, hair and makeup inspiration, skincare advice, and wellness tips, Allure is the definitive guide to products that redefine makeup, nails, skin, hair, and overall well-being.

