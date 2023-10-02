DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

Press release

Paris, October 2, 2023

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

-- Very strong financial structure
-- Investment Grade rating confirmed by Fitch
-- Confirmation of outlook 2023

-- Main elements of commercial activity (9 M 2023 vs. 9 M 2022)

? Global Orders: 744.6 vs EUR913.2M incl. VAT

Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the first nine months of 2023 (from December 1 to August 31, 2023).

Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive O/w housing: 720.1 vs: EUR883.5M
Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said: incl. VAT
O/w Commercial Property: 24.5 vs EUR29.7M incl. VAT

" The commercial and financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2023 are consistent with those for the 1st half of 2023.

? Housing Take up period rate: 6.3 vs. 5.4 months (9 months)

Housing orders were down 12.6% in volume terms over the first 9 months of the year, compared to an estimated decline of around 35.1 %(c) over the same period for the whole market.

-- Main financial items (9 M 2023s 9 M 2022 unless otherwise specified)

In this context, Kaufman & Broad continued to apply a rigorous strategy of adjustment to market conditions, including:
- focus on block sales to institutional investors,
? Revenue:
- maintain a very high level of requirement in terms of Take up period rates.
1,083.9 Vs EUR885.8M
? O/w housing: 663.1 vs. EUR763.2M

Furthermore, the group still relies on a solid land reserve and an overall backlog
? Gross margin: 193.6
of 2.7 billion euros representing approximately 2 years of activity.
vs. EUR155.0M
? EBIT margin(a): 8.0 % vs. 7.2%
? COI (EBIT): 86.4 vs.
The work of Austerlitz Operation A7/A8 continues to proceed according to schedule.
EUR63.6M
? Attributable Net income:
The financial structure remains very solid, as evidenced by Fitch's confirmation of
45.5 vs. EUR31.9M
Kaufman & Broad SA's Investment Grade rating. The group's net cash (b) amounted to 201.2 million euros at August 31, 2023.

? Net cash (b ): EUR201.2M vs. EUR (67.8 ) M at 30 Nov 2022
? Financial capacity:
Kaufman & Broad relies on its ability to adapt its offering to new market
EUR618.8M vs. EUR351M at 30 Nov
conditions, the high level of its Backlog and land portfolio as well as its balance
2022
sheet strength to seize opportunities and, beyond that, take full advantage of the recovery in a healthy market.

-- Main development indicators (end of Aug.2023 vs.
The group confirms its outlook for the whole of 2023:
end of Aug. 2022)
- attributable net income is expected to increase by around 20%,
- the recurring operating income ratio is expected to be around 8%,
? Global backlog: 2,690,4 Vs EUR3,314.8M
- revenue should grow by 6 to 10%,
O/w housing: 2,048.5 vs. EUR2,266.1M
- in addition, positive net cash(b) should be higher than EUR50 million(d) mentioned last July. '

? Housing land portfolio: 34,216 vs. 35,042 units at end August 2022

Sales Activity

-- Housing Division

In the first nine months of 2023, housing orders in value amounted to EUR720.1 million (including VAT), compared to EUR883.5 million compared to the same period in 2022, down 18.5%. In volume terms, they stood at 3,245 housing units in 2023, down 12.6% from 3,714 in 2022.

The take up period rate was 6.3 months as of August 31, 2023 (on a nine-month basis), up 0.9 months from the same period in 2022 (5.4 months).

The commercial offer, with 90% of housing units located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 2,287 units at the end of August 2023 (2,219 units at the end of August 2022).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 13% of sales in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 16% in the same period in 2022. First time buyers accounted for 5% of sales, compared with 11% in 2022.

Orders made to investors accounted for 16% of sales (of which 7% for Pinel's scheme alone), compared with 38% in August 2022. Block sales accounted for 66% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 35% over the same period in 2022.

-- Commercial Property

In the first nine months of 2023, the commercial property division recorded net orders of EUR24.5 million including VAT, compared with EUR29.7 million including VAT at the end of August 2022.

Kaufman & Broad currently has 112,091 sq. m. of office space and approximately 178,145 sq. m. of logistics space on the market or under study. In addition, 120,361 sq. m of office space is currently under construction or in start-up in the coming months. Finally, nearly 20,410 sq. m. of office space remains to be signed.

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of August 31, 2023, housing Backlog stood at EUR2,048.5 million (excluding VAT) compared to EUR2266.1 million (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2022, i.e., 23.4 months of activity compared to 24.6 months of activity at the end of August 2022. On August 31, 2023, Kaufman & Broad had 143 housing programs under marketing, representing 2,287 housing units (142 programs and 2,219 housing units in the same period in 2022).

The housing land portfolio 34,216 units was down 2.4% compared to the end of August 2022 (35,042 units). At the end of August 2023, it represented over 6 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 86% of the housing land portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 29,461 housing units at the end of August 2023.

In third quarter of 2023, the group plans to launch 56 new programs, including 12 in the Paris region representing 963 units and 44 in the regions representing 3,355 units.

For the first nine months of 2023, the Backlog of the Commercial property Division was EUR641.9 million excluding VAT compared to EUR 1,048.7 million excluding VAT for the same period in 2022.

-- Financial results

-- Activity

Total revenue at August 31, 2023, amounted to EUR1,083.9 million (excluding VAT), compared with EUR885.8 million in 2022.

Housing division revenue amounted to EUR663.1 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR763.2 million (excluding VAT) in 2022. It represents 61.2% of the group's revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business was EUR613.4 million (excluding VAT) (vs EUR713.7 million (excluding VAT) at end August 2022).

Revenue for the Commercial property Division was EUR410.7 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR113.7 Million (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2022.

Other activities generated revenues of EUR10.1 million (excluding VAT) (including EUR5.5 million in revenues from the operation of student residences) compared to EUR8.8 million at August 31, 2022 (including EUR4.9 million in revenues from the operation of student residences).

-- Profitability data

Gross profit amounted to EUR193.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EUR155.0 million in the same period in 2022. The gross margin was 17.9% compared to 17.5% in 2022.

Recurring operating expenses amounted to EUR107.2 million (9.9% of revenue), compared to EUR91.4 million in the same period in 2022 (10.3% of revenue). Current operating income amounted to EUR86.4 million, compared to EUR63.6 million in 2022. Current operating income stood at 8.0%, compared with 7.2% in 2022.

At the end of August 2023, consolidated net income amounted to EUR57.1 million, compared with the same period in 2022 when it amounted to EUR45.3 million. Non-controlling interests (Minority interest) amounted to EUR11.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared with EUR13.4 million in 2022.

Attributable Net income was EUR45.5 million, compared with EUR31.9 million in 2022.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) at the end of August 2023 was EUR201.2 million, compared to a net financial debt of EUR67.8 million at the end of November 2022. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR368.8 million at the end of August 2023, compared with EUR101.0 million at November 30, 2022. Financial capacity amounted to EUR618.8 million at August 31, 2023, compared with EUR351.0 million at the end of November 2022.

Working capital requirements amounted to EUR(62.7) million at the end of August 2023, or -4.1% of revenues, compared with EUR204.1 million at the end of August 2022 (or 16.0% of revenue) and EUR190.0 million at November 30, 2022 (or 14.5% of revenue).

-- Share buybacks

As part of its share buyback program, Kaufman & Broad entered into an acquisition agreement on September 5, 2023 for a block of 1,251,000 shares of the Company held by Artimus Participations, a company bringing together managers and former managers of the Company, representing a total investment of EUR32.4 million.

