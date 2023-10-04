Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Acquires 49% Interest in NAPCO Painting Contractors

Med-X Makes Strategic Minority Investment in a Napa Valley Based Green Scene Painting Company

Management Exploring Nature-Cide Insecticidal Paint Additive Alongside NAPCO Team

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 49% minority interest in NAPCO Painting Contractors, Inc. ("NAPCO"), a popular green scene painting contractor in the Napa Valley region of California.

Having been in business for over 20 years, NAPCO is a full-service painting company serving wine country in Napa Valley, California. The Company's green scene approach is popular with wineries, resorts, commercial businesses and some of the most amazing corporate retreats and residential homes in the region, aligning well with Med-X's core values. NAPCO is licensed by the California Contractors State License Board and is a proud member of the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, commented: "Our strategic minority investment and budding partnership with NAPCO aligns with our mission of providing safer green scene solutions to consumers everywhere. Their business complements our Integrated Pest Management capabilities with a robust services platform in the Northern California region - while concurrently driving exciting product synergies, including the potential to fully deploy the Nature-Cide all-natural insecticidal paint additive for use in NAPCO projects throughout the region and beyond.

"This strategic minority investment represents an important steppingstone towards our goal of expanding a sector that enhances the solution for pest pressure in many environments. As we continue to progress, I look forward to providing our shareholders with additional updates on our efforts to drive and create sustainable solutions for long-term value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Mills.

"We are very excited to position ourselves with Med-X to help advance painting technology and create a new pest control service for NAPCO customers. Our NAPCO customers are already incredibly conscious about the environment, so cutting edge green solutions like the Nature-Cide paint additives, pest management products and sustainably focused thinking is exactly why NAPCO and Med-X, Inc. are a perfect match," added NAPCO CEO Joseph Winograde.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events. Of note for this transaction, Joseph Winograde - the seller of NAPCO - is a relative of Lester Winograde, corporate counsel for Med-X.

