Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Record Sponsorships for Upcoming 2023 User Group Meeting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services, today announced the lineup of sponsors for its upcoming annual User Group Meeting ("UGM"). This year's sponsor list reflects the largest and most diverse partner ecosystem in Crexendo's history and promises to be a landmark gathering of industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries.

Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform UGM is an annual event that brings partners together from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia to share insights, best practices, and innovation while fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing. The Company's NetSapiens Platform partner community supports a rapidly growing base of over 3.5 million users globally, and the event has become one of the cornerstone experiences for thought leaders within the cloud communication industry.

This year's event will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, from October 16 to 19. The multi-day experience will include engaging keynote presentations, dynamic panel discussions, immersive workshops, and high-impact networking opportunities.

A selection of the record 40+ sponsors participating in this year's event are listed below, representing the widest and most diverse grouping in the event's history. Sponsors will be actively participating in the event, providing domain expertise and expert views through discussions and demonstrations.

Event Sponsor: HP | Poly

HP | Poly Platinum Sponsor: Rev.io, TelCloud, CallCabinet, Ozonetel, Yealink and Ruckus Networks

Rev.io, TelCloud, CallCabinet, Ozonetel, Yealink and Ruckus Networks Gold Sponsor: TeleDynamics, 888VoIP, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , NTS Direct, Nomadix, SNOM and Adaptiv Networks

TeleDynamics, 888VoIP, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise NTS Direct, Nomadix, SNOM and Adaptiv Networks Silver Sponsor: TeamMate Technology, TelcoBridges, Datagate, Pangea Communications, TimelyBill, Greenstar Marketing, Faxback, TransNexus, Bandwidth, Fanvil, VoIP Supply, Mondago, Ritalia Funding , Wolters Kluwer | CCH ® SureTax ® , B-Lynk, Peerless Networks, Htek, RouteTrust , OSI, Sinch, Jenne, WatchGuard, Ecosmob Technologies, Grandstream , BEKA Business Media , iotum and PromptVoice

TeamMate Technology, TelcoBridges, Datagate, Pangea Communications, TimelyBill, Greenstar Marketing, Faxback, TransNexus, Bandwidth, Fanvil, VoIP Supply, Mondago, Ritalia Funding Wolters Kluwer | CCH SureTax , B-Lynk, Peerless Networks, Htek, RouteTrust OSI, Sinch, Jenne, WatchGuard, Ecosmob Technologies, Grandstream BEKA Business Media iotum and PromptVoice CodeFest Sponsor: CPaaS Acceleration Alliance

"Our UGM provides a collaborative forum for industry leaders, influencers, experts, and enthusiasts to dive into cutting-edge trends and advancements in cloud communication and customer experience technologies," said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "We are excited to have such a robust and diverse group of partners supporting this year's gathering. Their involvement highlights our collective commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions in the cloud communication space. Together, we are shaping the future of cloud communication technology."

For more information about Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, please visit this link.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

