Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2023 | 15:14
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Frontier Group Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Further Solidifying Commitment to Clients

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / New Frontier Group, a cost management leader in global healthcare for over 21 years, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms the company's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality products/services and its dedication to continual improvement in its operational processes.

Logo

NFG Logo

ISO 9001 is a globally respected standard for quality management systems, awarded to organizations that can consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification also indicates the organization's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone," said Gitte Bach CEO of New Frontier Group. "Obtaining the ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to our team's hard work and the high standards we set for ourselves. Our clients can be even more confident in our ability to deliver consistent quality and our commitment to continually refine our processes."

The certification process involved a rigorous external audit of New Frontier Group's operational processes, ensuring compliance with the international standards set by the ISO organization. This process underscored the company's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

About New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group is a global cost management leader. The company is a woman business enterprise unrivaled for the range of solutions in international healthcare management and unbeatable in their hallmark customer and claim service. They are a front-line outsourcing partner and advocate for clients handling diverse healthcare travel portfolios.

For inquiries, contact CEO Gitte Bach, President and CEO:

bach@newfrontiergroup.com
(949) 429-7130
www.newfrontiergroup.com

Contact Information:

Peggy Johnson
Marketing Consultant
peggy@hypesmith.com
317.514.5318

Reghan Robinson
Project Manager
reghan@hypesmith.com
850.776.1299

SOURCE: New Frontier Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791282/new-frontier-group-achieves-iso-9001-certification

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.