KeyBank Sponsors "On Our Block" Event to Help Financially-Excluded Communities Build Wealth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank recently sponsored MoCaFi's banking clinic pop-up "On Our Block" community event co-hosted by ThirdSpace Action Lab, Famicos Foundation, and Cleveland NAACP.

KeyBank was on hand to provide Financial Wellness Reviews, a personal review that provides valuable information and guidance to help make smarter financial decisions. They also shared information about KeyBank's Neighbors First CreditSM 1- which can help make the dream of home ownership a reality by providing up to $5,000 to homebuyers for the purchase of eligible properties.

The event hosted an amazing lineup of speakers, including Mayor Justin Bibb, Kelton Crenshaw, NFL Agent with Klutch Sports Group, and MoCaFi founder, Wole Coaxum. They shared their insights and thoughts on wealth-building strategies.

This community event was an opportunity for those to gain knowledge, connect with each other, and take steps towards financial success.

NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. All home lending products, including mortgage, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, are subject to credit and collateral approval. Not all home lending products are available in all states. Hazard insurance and, if applicable, flood insurance are required on collateral property. Actual rates, fees, and terms are based on those offered as of the date of application and are subject to change without notice. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. NMLS #399797. Equal Housing Lender. CFMA# 231003-2271828

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791936/keybank-sponsors-on-our-block-event-to-help-financially-excluded-communities-build-wealth