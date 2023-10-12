The London-based technology company will unlock new capabilities for Blue Yonder, allowing retailers and logistics service providers to generate superior consumer experiences

Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Doddle, a leading first and last mile technology business that was co-founded by Tim Robinson and Sir Lloyd Dorfman. Once completed, the deal will allow Blue Yonder's already robust suite of supply chain management and commerce offerings to expand with full-circle expertise encompassing final mile, returns management and reverse logistics solutions.

With Doddle's capabilities, Blue Yonder will be able to offer retailers and logistics service providers such as carriers not only a transformed yet simplified experience for their own customers, but also enhanced growth potential as they look to strengthen their businesses and build more sustainable supply chains. In addition, Doddle's self-service return kiosks and pick-up, drop-off (PUDO) networks offer retail and logistics businesses an efficient, much-needed solution to today's returns management challenges.

"Doddle has achieved what so few other companies have been able to accomplish: it has cracked the code of first- and last-mile together with omni-channel returns," said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. "The beauty of Doddle's solution is that they solve the returns problem end-to-end. From returns initiation, to returns rules, from in-store returns processing to self-service kiosks, right through to warehouse returns handling and back into stock. The proliferation of e-commerce and, therefore, returns has placed increased pressure on carriers, muddied the waters of inventory management, and created frustrations for shoppers. Doddle's capabilities unlock a differentiated, superior customer experience and will help us to further our mission to transform the supply chain."

While once an afterthought, companies are now recognizing the tremendous importance of robust and optimized delivery and returns offerings, and Doddle's solutions offer customers a seamless way to reduce costs and inventory waste. In 2022, according to the National Retail Federation, consumers returned over $816 billion worth of products, and some estimates suggest only about 50% of returned products make it back on store shelves. Returns, in particular, are a huge pain point for retailers, carriers and consumers alike and returns management is among the biggest focal points of e-commerce globally in 2023 as the industry becomes increasingly aware of the impact returns can have on customer experience and overall profitability.

With Doddle, Blue Yonder will be the only company with a comprehensive suite from planning and execution to fulfillment and returns to build more sustainable and profitable, end-to-end supply chains. At close, Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management (WMS), Order Management (OMS), and Transportation Management (TMS) customers, including retailers, logistics service providers, and postal carriers, will be provided with the potential for growth in both scale and cost reduction, with a full-circle logistics experience. Doddle extends Blue Yonder offerings to fully orchestrate the network from customer engagement to stores, fulfillment centers, and logistics, completing the ecosystem needed to support reverse logistics, shipment consolidations, and inventory circularity.

"Today over 900 retailers and logistics providers worldwide work with Doddle to help manage the growing challenges in the first and last mile," said Tim Robinson, founder and CEO, Doddle. "We knew, however, that in order to find the perfect solution to meet these challenges we needed to integrate our offerings with a strong supply chain planning, orchestration and execution solutions provider. Blue Yonder's scale and deep expertise is the perfect alliance, and we're looking forward to helping more businesses tackle these challenges together."

This deal is indicative of Blue Yonder's momentum in the supply chain management space and will allow the company to continue to showcase its strength in the retail and logistics industries. The acquisition agreement was signed by Blue Yonder and Doddle on Oct. 11 and the transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023. The intent to acquire Doddle was announced jointly by Angove and Robinson at ICON London, Blue Yonder's premiere supply chain conference.

About Doddle

Doddle was founded in 2014 by Tim Robinson and Sir Lloyd Dorfman, founder of Travelex. Doddle is the first and last mile technology platform for leading businesses in ecommerce logistics. Our solutions power delivery and returns for brands from Amazon to Australia Post, covering end-to-end returns management, drop-off automation and out-of-home network operation and management. Our goal is to make ecommerce more efficient and sustainable for parcel carriers and retailers, as well as a better experience for consumers. Each solution has been continually innovated upon and updated based on our learnings in the market with partners, so our user journeys are highly optimised and our technology is battle-tested.

Our expertise and technology is trusted by the world's biggest and best logistics businesses, such as Australia Post, Yamato, Amazon and 100s of retailers worldwide. Headquartered in London, U.K., Doddle also has regional teams in the US, Australia, Europe and Japan.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder Fulfill your Potential blueyonder.com

