New UltraDNS TLD service helps customers meet availability and compliance needs

Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience, is introducing UltraDNS TLD, a global anycast network that provides Top Level Domain (TLD) DNS services to help customers meet high availability and redundancy demands, as well as regulatory compliance standards.

UltraDNS TLD is a cloud-based solution that ensures business continuity and optimum availability for TLDs, providing fast, reliable query responses through a global network of 47 nodes.

"We have successfully delivered these services to a select set of customers for over a decade, and we're thrilled to now launch this product to a wider market," said Carlos Morales, senior vice president of solutions at Vercara. "We have designed this offering to meet a growing need for better security and availability within the industry, building upon our deep experience. Not only is this a crucial step in strengthening the UltraDNS product line by including TLD support, but it also furthers Vercara's broader, collaborative goal of securing every online interaction."

Customers can also depend on UltraDNS TLD for compliance with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Registry and Registrar TLD standards. UltraDNS TLD and Vercara network provisioning meet all TLD ICANN requirements. With full visibility on the platform, users will be able to see both queries and regulatory reports sent to ICANN.

This solution can be used alongside an existing network to provide redundancy or customers can take advantage of UltraDNS TLD2. UltraDNS TLD2 is a fully redundant solution that consists of two distinct networks working together to provide TLD nameserver resolution with location, network, transit, and operational redundancy. The combined networks ensure that TLDs will reliably respond to queries in the event of local outages or degradation, providing uninterrupted service. These fully redundant networks can work together seamlessly, managed through a single pane of glass.

"Availability is the singular, most important thing for TLDs, and UltraDNS TLD provides just that," said Jose Ernesto Grimaldo, Registry Manager at NIC Mexico. "As a longtime customer of Vercara, we have been fortunate to leverage this solution that not only provides assurance that our digital infrastructure is always reachable, but also solves for pain points when it comes to regulatory compliance."

For more information about UltraDNS TLD, please visit: https://vercara.com/top-level-domain-dns

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses' online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry's highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara's suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world's most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara's mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit vercara.com.

