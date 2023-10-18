Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $7.2 Million, Opening of Union Gap Branch

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Year-to-date earnings totaled $20.3 million as compared to $16.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $5.22, representing an increase of $1.07 per share, or 25.9%. Third quarter earnings per share totaled $1.85, which represented a decrease of 19.3% from $2.29 per diluted share in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, deposit balances totaled $1.797 billion, a decrease of $103.3 million, or a 5.4% decrease from December 31, 2022. For the third quarter, deposit balances declined by $2.0 million, or 0.1%. Non-interest deposits totaled $441.6 million, which represented 24.6% of total deposits.

"Our focus on retaining customer deposits is paying off. Deposit balances and rates paid for deposits stabilized in third quarter. Thus, our cost of funds continues to increase but not at a pace many of our competitors are seeing," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "We are proud to announce the opening of our Union Gap location. We feel that Union Gap is in a prime and growing location with a mixture of businesses and residential housing. We have high hopes for that location's future."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2023:

As of September 30, 2023, gross loans totaled $1.026 billion, representing an increase from December 31, 2022 of $20.3 million. Gross loans remained flat during the third quarter.

For the third quarter return on assets was 1.42%. The Bank's return on assets year-to-date increased to 1.34% from 0.99% from one year ago. Return on assets improved primarily due to increases in net interest income and a decline in realized losses on security sales.

The Bank's year-to-date return on equity was 15.33% as compared to 11.65% one year ago. For the third quarter return on equity was 15.55%

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $134.8 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $180.3 million at December 31, 2022. The Bank has made a concerted effort to maintain large cash balances through security sales and paydowns without full reinvestment of principal. Interest rates on overnight cash held at the Fed have increased to 5.4%.

Investments

The book value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $835.3 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $73.7 million from December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, $141.3 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to $146.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Yields on securities have significantly increased from 2.20% for the first nine months of 2022 to 3.34% for the first nine months of 2023. Yields are higher due to increasing rates on new purchases and floating rate securities repricing upwards.

During the quarter there were no sales of available for sale securities.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans were virtually unchanged from the prior quarter and totaled $1.026 billion. Gross loans have increased $20.3 million from December 31, 2022. During 2023, loan growth has come primarily from multi-family loans, municipal loans, and construction and land development loans. While loan pricing has increased we continue to see moderate to low demand from our customer base.

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.29% of gross loans as compared to 1.37% one year ago. The Bank has allocated $1,828,000 to the loan loss provisions through the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $493,000 through the third quarter of 2022. The reduction in allowance percentage was primarily attributable to the required implementation of Current Expected Credit Loss Model, effective January 1, 2023.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans representing 0.23% of gross loans as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 0.10% as of September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased slightly by $2.0 million from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The average cost of deposits increased 15 basis points to 1.06% as compared to the prior quarter.

Construction on the Union Gap facility was completed and opened effective September 11, 2023. The Summitview location in Yakima closed on September 8, 2023 and personnel were relocated to Union Gap. Union Gap houses traditional banking services along with a mortgage lender and MRS Insurance personnel.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $247.5 million from $243.5 at June 30, 2023, due to earnings less dividends paid during 2023.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $35.4 million from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $19.8 million from December 31, 2022. The Bank entered into three swaps with notional value of $125.0 million during 2023 that effectively turn some of the Bank's fixed rate securities into floating rate securities. An unrealized gain of $3.6 million after tax existed on those swaps as of September 30, 2023. At period end, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 8.92% as compared to 6.59% one year ago.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $49.2 million compared to $44.5 million in the same period one year ago. Growth from the prior year was a result of increasing loan income of $5.3 million, securities income of $4.5 million and from higher rates paid on cash balances with other institutions totaling $2.9 million. Interest income has increased as a result of the rising yield curve, which positively affects variable rate assets and also has increased rates on new loans, securities and cash.

Net interest income increased $645,000 over the prior quarter. Net interest income decreased by $22,000 from the same quarter one year ago.

Interest expense increased from the prior quarter by $550,000.

The net interest margin was 3.29% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 2.79% during the first nine months of 2022. The improvement in net interest income is attributable to higher yields on earning assets which have changed faster than rates paid on deposits.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $12.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to $7.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. Losses on securities sales represented $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2022. In 2023, losses on available for sale securities sales were reduced by $4.9 million to $2.3 million. As residential mortgage purchases and refinances have slowed, income from mortgage banking operations has decreased to $1,140,000 in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to $1,898,000 in the first nine months of 2022. Net interchange income has increased significantly to $3.7 million, which represents an increase of $907,000 from the prior year. Income from insurance commission and fees increased to $5.7 million from $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $34.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to $32.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Increases in salary and benefits were primarily responsible for the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $1.2 million, or 6.6%.

Data processing costs have also increased 15.6%, or $634,000 from the prior year, and occupancy costs have increased $586,000.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 56.8% in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to 62.6% in the first nine months of 2022.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 26,859 $ 26,674 $ 25,215 Interest bearing deposits 105,325 91,422 146,529 Fed funds sold 2,662 3,179 10,590 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 134,846 121,275 182,334 Securities available for sale 600,278 627,646 744,137 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $21, $22 and $0, respectively 141,258 142,796 145,252 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,505 2,505 2,669 Loans held for sale 1,223 165 288 Loans 1,026,040 1,026,191 1,008,014 Allowance for credit losses (13,252) (12,540) (13,808) Net loans 1,012,788 1,013,651 994,206 Premises and equipment 21,061 20,749 16,942 Accrued interest receivable 8,734 8,081 8,894 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 -- Bank Owned Life Insurance 26,628 26,447 27,004 Goodwill 7,576 7,576 7,576 Intangibles 3,557 3,633 3,883 Mortgage servicing rights 2,567 2,587 2,707 Net deferred tax assets 23,735 21,634 22,027 Other assets 12,302 9,890 9,113 Total assets $ 1,999,155 $ 2,008,732 $ 2,167,032 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 441,561 $ 415,164 $ 494,334 Savings and interest-bearing demand 1,008,861 1,023,585 1,308,611 Time 346,346 360,056 180,769 Total deposits 1,796,768 1,798,805 1,983,714 Accrued interest payable 1,476 1,526 281 Short-term borrowings 8,267 13,350 28,674 Other liabilities 14,243 12,697 11,511 Total liabilities 1,820,754 1,826,378 2,024,180 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2023 -- 3,883,981;

6/30/2023 -- 3,883,981; 9/30/2022 -- 3,883,946 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 4,782 4,721 4,475 Treasury stock (16,784) (16,784) (16,784) Retained Earnings 272,400 268,517 250,150 Other comprehensive income (82,171) (74,266) (94,989) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 178,227 182,188 142,852 Noncontrolling interests 174 166 -- Total shareholders' equity 178,401 182,354 142,852 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,999,155 $ 2,008,732 $ 2,167,032

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the nine months ended, September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 34,626 $ 29,308 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 3,906 1,009 Securities available for sale: Taxable 17,797 11,624 Tax-exempt 1,529 4,554 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 2,364 1,084 Tax-exempt 138 17 Total interest income 60,360 47,596 Interest Expense Deposits 11,096 3,058 Short-term borrowings 108 51 Total interest expense 11,204 3,109 Net interest income 49,156 44,487 Provision for Credit Losses 1,828 493 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,328 43,994 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,656 1,572 Mortgage banking operations 1,140 1,898 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (2,258 ) (7,160 ) Brokerage commissions 767 861 Insurance commissions and fees 5,713 5,461 Net interchange income (expense) 3,700 2,793 BOLI cash value 523 519 Dividends from correspondent banks 66 63 Other 867 1,050 Total non-interest income 12,174 7,057

Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,847 18,623 Occupancy and equipment 2,988 2,402 Audits and examinations 353 443 State and local business and occupation taxes 1,001 888 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 788 516 Legal and professional fees 740 586 Check losses and charge-offs 454 386 Low income housing investment losses 479 505 Data processing 4,696 4,062 Product delivery 931 913 Other 2,552 2,942 Total non-interest expense 34,829 32,266 Income before income taxes 24,673 18,785 Income Taxes 4,356 2,474 Net income $ 20,317 $ 16,311 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 23 -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 20,294 16,311 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 5.23 $ 4.20 Diluted $ 5.22 $ 4.19

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 12,115 $ 11,559 $ 10,292 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,448 990 790 Securities available for sale: Taxable 6,254 5,975 4,182 Tax-exempt 372 467 1,307 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 778 781 727 Tax-exempt 46 46 11 Total interest income 21,013 19,818 17,309 Interest Expense Deposits 4,709 4,156 1,015 Short-term borrowings 49 52 17 Total interest expense 4,758 4,208 1,032 Net interest income 16,255 15,610 16,277 Provision for Credit Losses 743 480 387 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,512 15,130 15,890 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 553 562 566 Mortgage banking operations 465 364 475 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale - (1,893) 111 Brokerage commissions 247 250 285 Insurance commissions and fees 1,830 2,020 1,920 Net interchange income (expense) 1,188 1,152 1,082 BOLI cash value 180 172 180 Dividends from correspondent banks 19 20 20 Other 298 283 432 Total non-interest income 4,780 2,930 5,071 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,374 6,399 6,210 Occupancy and equipment 1,041 1,019 779 Audits and examinations 157 106 94 State and local business and occupation taxes 346 332 324 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 265 358 175 Legal and professional fees 232 262 162 Check losses and charge-offs 185 152 140 Low income housing investment losses 153 171 152 Data processing 1,657 1,500 1,438 Product delivery 301 316 300 Other 817 929 910 Total non-interest expense 11,528 11,544 10,684 Income before income taxes 8,764 6,516 10,277 Income Taxes 1,574 1,113 1,386 Net income $ 7,190 $ 5,403 $ 8,891 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 9 -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,183 $ 5,394 $ 8,891 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.85 $ 1.39 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 1.39 $ 2.29

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793770/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-quarterly-earnings-of-72-million-opening-of-union-gap-branch