Qloo Wins the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in Top Performer Category From SourceForge

Qloo is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Qloo, the leading artificial intelligence platform on culture and taste preferences, today announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that put them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

Qloo

"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Fall 2023 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Over 20 million visitors each month visit SourceForge to explore the over 90,000 business software and products that we offer. To garner their attention, let alone so many great reviews, is no small feat. Qloo has shown that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews."

To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Qloo delivers to customers.

"We're honored to accept the SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award," said Alex Elias, co-founder and CEO of Qloo. "We do our best to provide a best-in-class product that suits the needs of businesses across every industry - from retail and CPG to marketing and advertising, to financial services and hospitality, and beyond. It's incredibly gratifying to see our users reward us with great reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge."

About Qloo

Qloo is the leading artificial intelligence platform on culture and taste preferences, providing completely anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data and recommendations for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, retail, travel, hospitality, and CPG sectors. Qloo's proprietary API can predict consumers' preferences and connect how their tastes correlate across over a dozen major categories, including music, film, television, podcasts, dining, nightlife, fashion, consumer products, books, and travel. Launched in 2012, Qloo combines the latest in machine learning, theoretical research in Neuroaesthetics, and one of the largest pipelines of detailed taste data to better inform its customers - and makes all of this intelligence available through an API. By allowing companies to speak more effectively with their target consumers, Qloo helps its customers solve real-world problems such as driving sales, saving money on media buys, choosing locations, and building brands.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

