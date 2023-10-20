The first seven stations are expected to be commissioned between Q4 2023 and Q2 2024, and 60 additional stations are planned through Q4 2024

48 fast and ultra-fast charging ports are currently slated for the first batch and 120 fast and ultra-fast charging ports will be installed in the second batch

Allego will have exclusive access to all of Go'on's stations throughout the country to expand its ultra-fast charging network

Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced its partnership with Go'on Gruppen A/S ("Go'on"), one of Denmark's largest fueling companies, under which Allego will install 168 fast charging ports with exclusive access to all 185 of Go'on's currently existing stations across the country. Allego views this partnership as another step in the strategic growth and optimization of its network and charging availability for electric vehicle ("EV") drivers.

Go'on has positioned its fueling stations in smaller cities throughout Denmark where gasoline fueling stations are less ubiquitous and electric charging infrastructure is limited or even non-existent. Consequently, in these regions, EV drivers may need to drive long distances or plan their routes around charger availability. Allego strives to make charging accessible for all EV drivers to ensure the successful transition to e-mobility. Through this partnership, Allego and Go'on aims to provide EV drivers with the same convenience that they would have as if driving a combustion engine.

Mick Kjær, CEO of Go'on said, "Today, there is a clear challenge for EV drivers who live or visit outlying areas in Denmark in terms of finding a charging station. Therefore, we are delighted with the new collaboration. Together with Allego, we can accelerate the spread of Allego's advanced fast charging solutions by establishing them at Go'on stations across the country."

Steven Lau, Allego's Nordic region Managing Director says, "The collaboration with Go'on marks an important step towards promoting electric mobility in Denmark. Together, we will build on Allego's solid charging network and give EV owners in Denmark access to our latest and most reliable charging solutions. As the industry transitions to electric, drivers of all vehicle types still require amenities for powering their cars. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to accommodate options for electricity, gasoline, and diesel in one place. Go'on has a far-reaching network, and by collaborating with Allego on the installation of fast and ultra-fast charging solutions at their gas stations, Go'on is demonstrating its dedication to meeting the growing demand for charging infrastructure and supporting sustainable transportation in Denmark."

So called "range anxiety" is one of the primary hesitations for drivers to switch to electric vehicles, making charging infrastructure a cornerstone for EV adoption. Accordingly, partnerships such as this one provide the perfect opportunity for Allego to expand its footprint and help accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of almost 35,000 charging ports (and counting) spanning 15 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

