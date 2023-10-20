Sun West Mortgage Company Receives Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

Through a focus on people and empathetic technology, Sun West earns another acolade.

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Sun West Mortgage Company, a leading mortgage lending institution headquartered in Cerritos, California, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Great Place To Work Certification®.

This recognition underscores Sun West Mortgage Company's commitment to fostering a positive and productive work environment for its employees. The "Best Places to Work" certification, a testament to the company's dedication to its workforce, is awarded based on a rigorous assessment of workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and overall company practices. Sun West Mortgage Company's achievement in receiving this accolade is a reflection of its ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional workplace experience.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 'Great Place To Work,'" said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company. "Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to create an environment where our employees can thrive and excel. This certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace culture."

Sun West Mortgage Company has earned this distinction by fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and employee development. Through comprehensive training programs, professional growth opportunities, and a supportive leadership team, the company empowers its employees to reach their full potential. Sun West Mortgage Company also places a strong emphasis on work-life balance, offering flexible schedules and comprehensive benefits to ensure the well-being of its workforce.

In addition to providing an exceptional workplace environment, Sun West Mortgage Company is committed to delivering outstanding service to its clients. This recognition as a "Great Place To Work" further solidifies the company's position as an industry leader, known for its dedication to both its employees and customers.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available - so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of customers first and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multibillion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience have been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

