Corwin Coe, CEO of Sitka Gold (WKN A2JG70 / CSE SIG) tells us about the great progress his company has made in the Yukon this year - including defining a first gold ressource of more than 1 million ounces. ...
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:42
|Sitka Gold CEO Interview (Video)
|08:24
|Goldinvest-Interview: Sitka Gold - Potenzial auf mehrere Millionen Unzen Gold
|27.09.
|Sitka Gold bohrt 1,34 g/t Gold über 219 Meter bei RC-Goldprojekt im Yukon
|26.09.
|Sitka Gold Corp: Sitka Gold drills 219 m of 1.34 g/t Au at RC
|26.09.
|Sitka Gold Corp.: Sitka Gold Drills 219.0 Metres of 1.34 g/t Gold Including 124.8 Metres of 2.01 g/t Gold and 55.0 Metres of 3.11 g/t Gold at its RC Gold Project, Yukon