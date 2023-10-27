Anzeige
Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
27.10.2023 | 14:06
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced that net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1,702,000 or $0.43 per share compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $1,601,000 or $0.40 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.42% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 15.72% for the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $45,000 or 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans decreased by $2.5 million or 0.6% year over year, mainly due to a large commercial loan payoff during the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $86,000 or 13.5% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income. Operating expenses slightly increased by $19,000 or 0.6% primarily due to higher miscellaneous expense.

Total assets were $587.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $613.1 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity and lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Return on Equity (ROE) 15.42% 15.72% 14.77% 19.00%
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.14% 1.02% 1.06% 1.32%
Net Interest Margin 3.25% 3.02% 3.25% 3.45%
September 30,
2023 2022
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.16% 0.11%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.49% 8.59%
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.58% 14.74%
Book Value Per Share$10.73 $9.39
Market Value Per Share$7.99 $10.75
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest Income$6,456,258 $5,311,180 $18,812,071 $17,231,375
Interest Expense 1,886,333 786,229 5,011,890 1,903,293
Net Interest Income 4,569,925 4,524,951 13,800,181 15,328,082
Provision for loan losses (217,000) - (108,000) -
Non-interest income 554,697 641,174 1,542,498 1,717,031
Operating Expenses 3,263,220 3,243,954 9,723,511 9,518,566
Income before taxes 2,078,402 1,922,171 5,727,168 7,526,547
Income tax expense 376,900 321,000 1,012,663 1,357,000
Net Income$1,701,502 $1,601,171 $4,714,505 $6,169,547
Net Income per share - diluted$0.43 $0.40 $1.19 $1.56
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.14 $0.42 $0.42
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
September 30,
2023 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$42,306,192 $53,518,943
Time deposits with other banks 4,482,000 9,458,000
Securities 95,491,438 102,600,641
Loans 414,449,979 416,905,083
Allowance for loan losses (3,647,087) (4,055,878)
Loans, net 410,802,892 412,849,205
Premises and equipment, net 8,819,331 8,853,644
Other assets 25,886,826 25,825,343
Total Assets$587,788,679 $613,105,776
Liabilities
Deposits$509,123,260 $540,250,306
FHLB borrowings 19,000,000 19,000,000
Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 3,699,482 3,210,208
Total Liabilities 545,225,742 575,863,514
Equity
Total Equity 42,562,937 37,242,262
Total Liabilities and Equity$587,788,679 $613,105,776 
 
