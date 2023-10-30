Investment Partnership will enable Vantage to deploy additional capital to continue expanding its EMEA platform, delivering high-quality hyperscale data center campuses

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and a consortium of investors led by MEAG and Infranity, along with funds affiliated with the investment management platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., (together the "Investor Consortium") have completed a previously announced Investment Partnership in certain Vantage European data center assets.

Vantage Data Centers' Berlin I campus, which will total 56MW upon completion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Investment Partnership initially consists of six stabilized data centers in strategic locations across Europe and is valued at approximately €2.5 billion (approximately $2.7 billion), including Vantage's stake. The data centers span more than 1.8 million gross square feet and 177MW of IT capacity and are located in key strategic markets.

Vantage's management team, led by President and CEO Sureel Choksi, will continue to manage and operate these assets as part of its global data center portfolio. The additional capital raised from the Investor Consortium will be used to support the continued growth of Vantage's EMEA data center platform.

"This Investment Partnership provides Vantage with multiple partners with deep expertise in digital infrastructure," said Choksi. "This transaction provides Vantage with additional capital to continue our expansion in new and existing markets across EMEA, capitalizing on the extraordinary growth opportunities, driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art sustainable data centers for our customers."

Dominik Damaschke, head of infrastructure equity of MEAG, said: "Data centers are the backbone of the increasing digitization of the economy, and we are proud to invest in a portfolio of top-tier hyperscale data centers in Europe. The investment is another milestone in MEAG's strategic expansion into digital infrastructure."

"Infranity has been a prominent investor in digital infrastructure assets in Europe since its business inception with data centers sitting at the heart of the fast and deep digitization of our economies. This partnership with Vantage embodies a shared vision for economic growth and sustainability," stated Jaime Hector, managing director and co-head of equity team at Infranity. "This investment highlights our unwavering commitment to advancing cutting-edge digital infrastructure, thereby strengthening our resolve to create a more sustainable and interconnected world."

Citi served as financial advisor, and Linklaters LLP and Loeb Loeb LLP served as legal advisors to Vantage. Rothschild Co served as financial advisor to MEAG and Infranity, and DLA Piper UK LLP served as legal advisor to the Investor Consortium.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands. For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $70 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About MEAG

MEAG is the asset manager of Munich Re Group. With branches in Europe, Asia and North America, it also offers its extensive know-how to institutional investors and private clients from outside the company group. MEAG currently manages assets to the value of around €324bn, €56bn of which for non-Group investors. For more information, visit www.meag.com.

About Infranity

Infranity is an asset management company specializing in sustainable infrastructure investments. The company was founded by three partners, Philippe Benaroya, Alban de La Selle and Gilles Lengaigne, as part of a strategic partnership with the Generali Group and manages c.€9 billion of assets under management on behalf of institutional investors as of October 2023. The investment solutions deployed by Infranity are based on the resilience of the asset class and its stable returns over the long term, as well as its ability to contribute to sustainable development. They seek to respond to the major challenges facing society, such as the energy transition, green mobility, the digital transition and the improvement of social infrastructure in the health and education sectors. This positioning, combined with a high degree of selectivity in the investment process, enables Infranity to generate sustainable value for its clients. Infranity is part of the Generali Investments' ecosystem of asset management firms and a key component of Generali's capabilities in real assets. For more information: www.infranity.com.

