ZeroBounce Launches DMARC Monitor to Bolster Email Security for Senders

DMARC ensures senders comply with the new Google and Yahoo rules.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / ZeroBounce launches DMARC monitoring tool to help email senders protect their domains from spoofing and spam. In light of Google and Yahoo's strict email authentication rules, DMARC is a must for mass senders to ensure inbox delivery.





ZeroBounce DMARC Monitoring tool

ZeroBounce's DMARC Monitor helps organizations keep watch on their domain security and improve email deliverability. DMARC stands for "Domain-Based Messaging Authentication, Reporting and Conformance" and is an email authentication protocol. It helps verify that emails come from a legitimate source and protects users from fraud and phishing attacks.

To counteract malicious attacks and boost email security, Google and Yahoo are enforcing new rules for bulk senders. By February 2024, organizations sending more than 5,000 daily emails to Google and Yahoo users must authenticate their domains. The two email providers focus on "a crucial aspect of email security: the validation that a sender is who they claim to be," said Google's Group Product Manager Neil Kumaran.

ZeroBounce's DMARC Monitor helps organizations comply with the new rules so their emails can reach the inbox. "With an easy setup process and real-time capabilities, the tool provides detailed reports on emails sent on your behalf. These reports alert you of any suspicious email activities so you can take action against potential spoofing and phishing attempts," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.

To learn more about ZeroBounce DMARC Monitor, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/services/dmarc-monitor.

Not meeting Google and Yahoo's requirements may cause emails to not get delivered or to be flagged as spam. Organizations implementing email authentication protocols such as DMARC before the February 1, 2024 deadline may see an improvement in their email deliverability, Google notes.

Aside from DMARC Monitor, ZeroBounce also offers tools to create DMARC as well as SPF (Sender Policy Framework) and DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) records so organizations can authenticate their emails and reach the inbox.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification, deliverability, and email-finding platform helping 250,000+ customers achieve email success.

Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies to reach the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security.

ZeroBounce has validated 24+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform provides military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net.



Contact Information

Corina Leslie

PR Manager

support@zerobounce.net

+1-888-500-9521

SOURCE: ZeroBounce

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797339/zerobounce-launches-dmarc-monitor-to-bolster-email-security-for-senders