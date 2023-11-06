Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced its new executive leadership team following the company's June acquisition of MetrixLab from Macromill, Inc. The following leaders will report directly to Toluna's founder and CEO, Frédéric-Charles Petit:

Pierre Camagne will remain as Chief Financial Officer for the group, a position he has held since joining the company in 2015. In his role, Pierre will continue to oversee the company's financial strategy, decisions, and reporting.

Kevin Daly will continue to serve in his post as Chief Sales Officer, where he has been responsible for leading the company's global sales teams and driving Toluna's growth since 2021.

Susan Vidler will also remain in her role as Chief Research Officer, a position she has held since 2021. Susan first joined Harris Interactive (acquired by Toluna) in 2007 and has held several roles within the organization. As CRO, Susan will lead the group's global research, client service, and customer success teams.

Hans Verhulst will serve as Chief People Officer after serving as Global HR Director for MetrixLab for the past four and half years. As CPO, Hans will be responsible for the company's strategy and vision for the HR function, leading with a people-centric approach.

Frank Smadja will continue as Chief Technology Officer for Toluna, a position he has held since joining the group in 2007. In his role, Frank will be responsible for leading Toluna's engineering, product management, and IT teams.

Jolique Weelink has been appointed as Chief Insight Officer for Toluna. Jolique has held a variety of positions for MetrixLab since first joining the company in 2007, most recently serving as Global Head of Technology, Innovation and Consultancy. As CIO, Jolique will oversee platform and solution strategy, innovation, data science, and quality.

Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, said, "It's a very exciting time at Toluna as we bring together two companies with such complementary strengths to provide our clients with truly unparalleled research capabilities. I'm thrilled to have Hans and Jolique bring their unique talents and expertise to our executive team after successful tenures leading their respective functions within MetrixLab. I also greatly look forward to continuing to work with trusted colleagues in Pierre, Kevin, Susan, and Frank, each of whom have been key to Toluna's growth. Together as one team, we will reset the standard for delivering world-class insights and business impact."

Whilst progressing on the integration in the coming months, Toluna's leaders and their respective teams will remain laser-focused on working together to offer clients a flexible ecosystem so they can get the insights they need. The objective of the combined organization is to deliver on-demand access to its platform, panel, and experts to help clients grow their brand and business.

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to over half of the Fortune 500. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab's range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs.

MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world's top 100 brands.

