Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, is announcing its partnership with the Infinigate Group, the EMEA value-add distributor specializing in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud. Infinigate will distribute Anomali's Security Operations Platform to its reseller partners in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France, effective immediately. This partnership builds on Anomali's successful collaboration with StarLink, which is now part of the Infinigate Group.

Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEMs) can't scale to meet modern security operation needs. This legacy tool was designed before the cloud became an operating model of today's business; it can often struggle to deliver meaningful results in an accelerated timeframe due to the enormous amount of collected telemetry needed to maintain an effective security posture. The cloud-native Anomali Security Operations Platform is a game changer for security professionals; based on innovative capabilities delivered by pervasive and fully integrated artificial intelligence, it enables organizations to search, provide context, and correlate billions of records in a matter of seconds to investigate security events, assess compliance, and predict the next attack.

"Today, customers are challenged to implement, support and maintain complex, integrated security solutions to address fast-changing business needs, compliance requirements, and the continuous threat posed by bad actors. Partners are at the forefront of helping customers navigate this matrix of solutions and business priorities. With Infinigate, we will exponentially build brand awareness and expand the reach of our flagship platform in EMEA. To support Infinigate and their partners, we will be investing in more partner enablement resources, including training, certifications and knowledge-based content," says Alex Depret-Bixio, Vice President and General Manager, Anomali EMEA.

Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor with deep technical expertise, covering over 100 countries in EMEA and offering locally tailored services and robust centralized delivery logistics. By incorporating Anomali into its offering, Infinigate is enabling its reseller partners to not only provide their customers with unmatched visibility, but also significant cost savings and efficiency gains around their security operations.

"Every day our partners tell us that organizations want to improve their security posture while reducing costs. To counter today's adversaries, organizations must optimize their security operations. Anomali has both a strong leadership team and proven technology and expertise to transform how organizations protect their assets against today's most challenging cyber-threat," says Nidal Othman, MEA CEO Head of Vendor Management at Infinigate Group. "We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to sharing Anomali's platform with our partners in UK&I and France."

"With the recent addition of Anomali Match Security Analytics and other product enhancements to the Anomali Security Operations Platform, we are significantly expanding the number of opportunities for partners to modernize their customers' security operations and optimize their existing security and digital transformation initiatives. Applying AI to SOC performance, managing telemetry against external threats, and driving automation to respond in seconds, rather than days or weeks, is a powerful incentive for customers to choose Anomali," says Sachin Menon, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales and Alliances, Anomali.

To learn more about Anomali partnerships and its Resilience Partner Program, please visit https://www.anomali.com/partners.

About Anomali

Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, enables CISOs and other security practitioners to significantly accelerate detection and response times at lower cost. Fueled by a highly efficient big data engine, AI machine learning, and the world's largest intelligence repository, the Anomali Next-Generation Security Operations Platform equips analysts with indispensable analytics and automation to expedite threat hunting, reduce mean-time-to-respond, and empower business stakeholders to thwart breaches and safeguard uninterrupted operations. Customers include Global 1000 enterprises, large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, and service providers. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com. Follow us at LinkedIn| X Facebook.

About Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com.

