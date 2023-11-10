Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Zündet jetzt diese Doppelstufen-Rakete und hebt ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.11.2023 | 07:31
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Third quarter 2023 results: "Trough results in a -3-

DJ Third quarter 2023 results: "Trough results in a challenging macro environment" 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Third quarter 2023 results: "Trough results in a challenging macro environment" 
10-Nov-2023 / 06:58 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Third quarter 2023 results1 
 
"Trough results in a challenging macro environment" 
 
Luxembourg, November 10, 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, 
Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. 
 
Highlights 
   -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.4x in Q3 2023 compared to 2.8x in Q2 2023 
   -- Shipments of 516 thousand tonnes in Q3 2023, a 6% decrease compared to shipments of 550 thousand tonnes 
  in Q2 2023 
   -- EBITDA of EUR 19 million in Q3 2023, compared to EBITDA of EUR 103 million in Q2 2023 
   -- Net loss of EUR (42) million in Q3 2023, compared to net income of EUR 43 million in Q2 2023 
   -- Basic earnings per share of EUR (0.59) in Q3 2023, compared to EUR 0.60 in Q2 2023 
   -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back was negative at EUR (135) million in Q3 2023, compared 
  to EUR 1 million in Q2 2023 
   -- Net financial debt of EUR 646 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to EUR 461 million as of June 
  30, 2023

Strategic initiatives 

-- Leadership Journey®2 Phase 4: Gains reached EUR 28 million in Q3 2023 and a cumulative EUR 178 million 
  versus target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023.

Prospects(1] 

-- Q4 2023 EBITDA is expected to increase versus Q3 2023 
   -- We guide for lower Q4 2023 net financial debt 
Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: 
 
"Q3 results are a clear indicator of the environment we operate in. Europe remains in the grip of an extremely 
challenging market environment characterized by both historically low prices and volumes. Additional company-specific 
effects resulted from the footprint upgrade. Production disruptions and an unusually high inventory valuation charge 
caused Aperam's lowest ever quarterly EBITDA. We realized the Leadership Journey? Phase 4 targets early and, to restore 
the resilience and flexibility in our business model, we add a structural cost reduction plan of EUR 50 million to 
Phase 5 in addition to the normal EUR 50 million annual run rate. We thereby lay the basis for a better 2024 
irrespective of what shape the recovery might take."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)         Q3 23 Q2 23 Q3 22 9M 23 9M 22 
Sales                              1,463 1,702 1,818 5,041 6,540 
Operating income / (loss)                    (36)  54  187  99  809 
Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent (42)  43  121  133  625 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)                  (0.59) 0.60 1.66 1.84 8.23 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)                 (0.58) 0.59 1.64 1.83 8.19 
 
Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back        (135) 1   209  (49) 276 
Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period)          646  461  482  646  482 
 
Adj. EBITDA                           19   103  235  249  1,000 
Exceptional items                        -   -   -   -   (53) 
EBITDA                              19   103  235  249  947 
 
Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                     37   187  463  150  551 
EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                        37   187  463  150  521 
 
Shipments (000t)                         516  550  508  1,657 1,816

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.4x in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.8x in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2023

Sales for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 14% at EUR 1,463 million compared to EUR 1,702 million for the second quarter of 2023. Shipments decreased from 550 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 to 516 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2023, due to a persistent low demand in Europe.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 19 million from EUR 103 million predominantly due to a price / cost squeeze, significant inventory valuation charges and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (55) million for the third quarter of 2023.

Aperam had an operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 of EUR (36) million compared to an operating income of EUR 54 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2023 were EUR (19) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (7) million during the quarter.

Income tax benefit was EUR 13 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The net result recorded by the Company was a loss of EUR (42) million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a profit of EUR 43 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Cash flows consumed by operations for the third quarter of 2023 were at EUR (48) million, including a working capital increase of EUR 21 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (55) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the third quarter of 2023 was negative and amounted to EUR (135) million, compared to EUR 1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2023, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 37 million (including EUR 1 million to non-controlling interests), consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 23 Q2 23 Q3 22 9M 23 9M 22 
Sales                      931  1,050 1,186 3,214 4,352 
EBITDA                     (6)  52  153  126  753 
Depreciation & amortization           (27) (26) (25) (78) (75) 
Operating income / (loss)            (33) 26  128  48  678 
Steel shipments (000t)             371  373  352  1,143 1,229 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       2,414 2,713 3,271 2,710 3,455

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 931 million for the third quarter of 2023. This represents a 11.3% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,050 million for the second quarter of 2023. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 371 thousand tonnes, a marginal decrease of 0.5% compared to shipments of 373 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Shipments in Brazil increased slightly seasonally but production disruptions as explained in the recent developments section impacted shipments in Europe. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 11.0% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated a negative EBITDA of EUR (6) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 52 million for the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased as a price / cost squeeze, higher inventory valuation charges and lower volumes more than compensated cost improvements through the Leadership Journey?.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (27) million for the third quarter of 2023.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating loss of EUR (33) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 26 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Services & Solutions (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 23 Q2 23 Q3 22 9M 23 9M 22 
Sales                      510  539  584  1,720 2,261 
EBITDA                     1   (7)  (21) 7   97 
Depreciation & amortization           (3)  (4)  (4)  (10) (10) 
Operating income / (loss)            (2)  (11) (25) (3)  87 
Steel shipments (000t)             157  150  138  487  509 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       3,125 3,467 4,113 3,407 4,282

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 510 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 5.4% compared to sales of EUR 539 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, steel shipments were 157 thousand tonnes compared to 150 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 9.9% lower during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The EBITDA of the segment was EUR 1 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a negative EBITDA of EUR (7) million for the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA improved due to reduced price cost squeeze and slightly higher volumes. It still contains a high but comparable inventory valuation charge.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (3) million for the third quarter of 2023.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating loss of EUR (2) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an operating loss of EUR (11) million for the second quarter of 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

DJ Third quarter 2023 results: "Trough results in a -2-

Alloys & Specialties(1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 23 Q2 23 Q3 22 9M 23 9M 22 
Sales                      177  259  171  647  481 
EBITDA                     2   17   5   30   41 
Depreciation & amortization           (3)  (2)  (3)  (8)  (8) 
Operating income / (loss)            (1)  15   2   22   33 
Steel shipments (000t)             6   9   6   24   20 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       28,684 26,654 26,165 25,725 23,119

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 177 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.7% compared to EUR 259 million for the second quarter of 2023. Steel shipments decreased by 36.2% during the third quarter of 2023 at 6 thousand tonnes. Average steel selling prices for the Alloys & Specialties' segment were 7.6% higher during the third quarter of 2023.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 17 million for the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased due to a significantly higher inventory valuation charge and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2023 was EUR (3) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating loss of EUR (1) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 15 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Recycling & Renewables (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 23 Q2 23 Q3 22 9M 23 9M 22 
Sales                      430  529  468  1,521 1,991 
Adjusted EBITDA                 17  29  31  91  84 
Exceptional items                -   -   -   -   (53) 
EBITDA                     17  29  31  91  31 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment    (21) (16) (16) (52) (44) 
Operating income / (loss)            (4)  13  15  39  (13) 
Shipments (000t)                310  351  278  1,036 1,036 
Average selling price (EUR/t)          1,387 1,507 1,683 1,468 1,922

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 430 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 18.7% compared to EUR 529 million sales for the second quarter of 2023. Shipments decreased by 11.7% during the third quarter of 2023 to 310 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 8.0% lower during the third quarter of 2023.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 17 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 29 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2023 was EUR (21) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating loss of EUR (4) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 13 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Recent developments during the quarter

-- On September 22, 2023, Aperam further detailed its Q3 guidance. Two unforeseen events in form of a longerthan expected standstill of the Genk upstream for accommodating the construction of the new AOD as well asoperational issues at the melt shop in Chatelet caused a significant loss of shipments during the quarter. As aconsequence Aperam expected volumes at a comparable level versus Q2 2023 with an associated impact on earnings.Additionally we refined the guidance on higher than expected inventory valuation losses (up to triple digit) due toraw material price movements on maintenance related elevated stocks. We projected Q3 adjusted EBITDA around EUR15-20 million.

-- On September 27, 2023, Aperam launched its new sustainability brand for all its near-zero* footprintpremium products, related services and solutions - Aperam infiniteT achieving a reduction of up to 85% in carbonemissions compared to the industry average.

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q3-2023 (Link to Q3 2023 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the financial performance of the quarter under report at the following time: 

Date       New York London Luxembourg 
Friday, 
         08:30  13:30 14:30 
10 November 2023

Link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20231110_1/

The dial-in numbers for the call are: France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166; USA: +1 786 697 3501; UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

The conference password is: Aperam.

Contacts

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

September 30, June 30, September 30, 
(in million of EURO) 
                                   2023     2023   2022 
ASSETS 
Cash & cash equivalents (C)                      285      429   467 
Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables           1,931     1,888  2,090 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets               176      160   152 
Total Current Assets & Working Capital                2,392     2,477  2,709 
 
Goodwill and intangible assets                    454      456   458 
Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets)        2,003     1,984  1,806 
Investments in associates, joint ventures and other          3       3    3 
Deferred tax assets                          106      90    96 
Other non-current assets                       119      119   124 
Total Assets (net of Trade Payables)                 5,077     5,129  5,196 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (B)       340      260   269 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities            406      445   472 
Total Current Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)         746      705   741 
 
Long-term debt, net of current portion (A)              591      630   680 
Deferred employee benefits                      137      136   154 
Deferred tax liabilities                       132      133   127 
Other long-term liabilities                      62      62    75 
Total Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)             1,668     1,666  1,777

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

DJ Third quarter 2023 results: "Trough results in a -3- 

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent        3,401     3,456  3,411 
Non-controlling interest                       8       7    8 
Total Equity                             3,409     3,463  3,419 
 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (excluding Trade Payables) 5,077     5,129  5,196 
 
Net Financial Debt (D = A+B-C)                    646      461   482

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 

Three Months Ended            Nine Months Ended 
(in million of EURO) 
                         September 30, June 30,  September 30, September 30, September 30, 
                         2023      2023    2022      2023      2022 
Sales                       1,463     1,702   1,818     5,041     6,540 
Adjusted EBITDA (E = C-D)             19       103    235      249      1,000 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)            1.3%      6.1%    12.9%     4.9%      15.3% 
Exceptional items (D)               -       -     -       -       (53) 
EBITDA (C = A-B)                 19       103    235      249      947 
EBITDA margin (%)                 1.3%      6.1%    12.9%     4.9%      14.5% 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (B)   (55)      (49)    (48)      (150)     (138) 
Operating income / (loss) (A)           (36)      54     187      99       809 
Operating margin (%)               (2.5%)     3.2%    10.3%     2.0%      12.4% 
Financing income / (costs), (net)         (19)      (1)    (66)      66       (22) 
Income / (loss) before taxes and non-controlling (55)      53     121      165      787 
interests 
Income tax benefit / (expense)          13       (9)    1       (31)      (161) 
Effective tax rate %               23.7%     18.3%   (1.0)%     18.8%     20.4% 
Net income / (loss) including non-controlling   (42)      44     122      134      626 
interests 
Non-controlling interests             -       (1)    (1)      (1)      (1) 
Net income / (loss) attributable to equity    (42)      43     121      133      625 
holders of the parent 
 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)          (0.59)     0.60    1.66      1.84      8.23 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)         (0.58)     0.58    1.64      1.83      8.19 
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in  72,249     72,205   74,900     72,213     76,029 
thousands) 
Diluted weighted average common shares      72,776     72,776   75,241     72,776     76,370 
outstanding (in thousands)

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

Three Months Ended           Nine Months Ended 
(in million of EURO) 
                          September 30, June 30,  September 30, September 30, September 30, 
                          2023     2023    2022     2023     2022 
Operating income / (loss)             (36)     54     187      99      809 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment     55      49     48      150      138 
Change in working capital             (21)     3     36      (41)     (455) 
Income tax paid                  (2)      (14)    (45)     (31)     (87) 
Interest paid, (net)                (4)      -     (1)      (8)      (2) 
Exceptional items                 -       -     -       -       53 
Other operating activities (net)          (40)     (29)    42      (16)     (23) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating      (48)     63     267      153      433 
activities (A) 
Purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX)   (55)     (58)    (56)     (157)     (148) 
Purchase of biological assets and other investing (32)     (4)    (2)      (45)     (9) 
activities (net) 
Net cash used in investing activities (B)     (87)     (62)    (58)     (202)     (157) 
Proceeds from / (Payments to) payable to banks and 38      25     (108)     3       (44) 
long term debt 
Purchase of treasury stock (share buy back)    -       -     (86)     -       (186) 
Dividends paid                   (37)     (36)    (37)     (109)     (115) 
Other financing activities (net)          (4)      (5)    (4)      (12)     (10) 
Net cash used in financing activities       (3)      (16)    (235)     (118)     (355) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash      (6)      2     8       (5)      22 
Change in cash and cash equivalent         (144)     (13)    (18)     (172)     (57) 
 
Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back (135)     1     209      (49)     276 
(C = A+B)

Appendix 1a - Health & Safety statistics 

Three Months Ended 
Health & Safety Statistics September 30, June 30, March 31, 
              2023     2023   2023 
Frequency Rate       1.4      2.8   2.1

Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Appendix 1b - Key operational and financial information 

Quarter Ending     Stainless & Electrical Services &    Alloys &     Recycling &    Others & 
            Steel         Solutions    Specialties   Renewables    Eliminations   Total 
September 30, 2023 
Operational 
information 
Shipment (000t)    371          157       6        310        (328)      516 
Average selling price 2,414         3,125      28,684      1,387               2,835 
(EUR/t) 
 
Financial information 
(EURm) 
Sales         931          510       177       430        (585)      1,463 
EBITDA         (6)          1        2        17        5        19 
Depreciation &     (27)          (3)       (3)       (21)       (1)       (55) 
amortization 
Operating income /   (33)          (2)       (1)       (4)        4        (36) 
(loss) 
Quarter Ending     Stainless & Electrical Services &    Alloys &     Recycling &    Others & 
            Steel         Solutions    Specialties   Renewables    Eliminations   Total 
June 30, 2023 
Operational 
information 
Shipment (000t)    373          150       9        351        (333)      550 
Average selling price 2,713         3,467      26,654      1,507               3,095 
(EUR/t) 
 
Financial information 
(EURm) 
Sales         1,050         539       259       529        (675)      1,702 
EBITDA         52           (7)       17        29        12        103 
Depreciation &     (26)          (4)       (2)       (16)       (1)       (49) 
amortization 
Operating income /   26           (11)       15        13        11        54 
(loss)

Appendix 2 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share 

Three Months Ended         Nine Months Ended 
(in million of EURO)                    September 30, June 30,  September September 30, September 
                              2023      2023         2023 
                                           30, 2022        30, 2022 
Net income / (loss)                     (42)      44     121    134      625 
Exceptional items                      -       -     -     -       53 
(Recognition) / derecognition of deferred tax assets on tax -       -     (25)   -       (34) 
losses carried forward 
Deferred tax effect on exceptional items          -       -     -     -       (12) 
Adjusted Net income / (loss)                (42)      44     96    134      632 
 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)               (0.59)     0.60    1.66   1.84     8.23 
Adjusted Basic earnings per share (EUR)           (0.59)     0.60    1.31   1.84     8.31

Appendix 3 - Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Adjusted EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment losses and exceptional items.

Adjusted EBITDA/tonne: calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total shipments.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.