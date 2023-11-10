Press Release: Richemont announces strong underlying performance for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023

10 NOVEMBER 2023

Please find below the Highlights and Chairman's commentary from Richemont FY24 Interim Results Announcement.

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Group highlights

-- Sales and operating profit from continuing operations of EUR 10.2 billion and EUR 2.7 billion, respectively, notwithstanding uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, demanding comparatives and significant adverse foreign currency movements -- Clearance obtained from all regulatory authorities on agreement with FARFETCH and Alabbar to sell a controlling interest in YNAP to create a neutral industry-wide platform -- Continued progress on ESG matters: first ESG Report in accordance with GRI Standards and strengthened governance with two new board members and two new SEC members

Financial highlights

-- Sales increase of 6% at actual exchange rates (+12% at constant exchange rates) fuelled by almost all regions and distribution channels -- Growth led by Asia Pacific, with sales up 14% at actual exchange rates (+23% at constant exchange rates), and Jewellery Maisons, with sales up 10% at actual exchange rates (+16% at constant exchange rates) -- Continued outperformance of retail, up 9% at actual exchange rates (+16% at constant exchange rates), representing 69% of Group sales -- Operating profit from continuing operations down by 2% at actual exchange rates (+15% at constant exchange rates) with a 26.0% operating margin (28.5% at constant exchange rates, a 90 basis-point increase) reflecting: -- Jewellery Maisons achieving 10% sales growth at actual exchange rates (+16% at constant exchange rates) and delivering a 35.5% operating margin -- Specialist Watchmakers contracting sales by 3% at actual exchange rates (+3% at constant exchange rates) and achieving a 19.7% operating margin -- 'Other' business area (predominantly F&A Maisons) reducing sales by 1% at actual exchange rates (+3% at constant exchange rates); a EUR 6 million loss overall, with F&A Maisons posting a 2.1% operating margin -- 3% increase in profit for the period from continuing operations to EUR 2.2 billion; EUR 0.7 billion loss from discontinued operations primarily resulting from EUR 0.5 billion non-cash write-down of YNAP net assets -- Solid net cash position of EUR 5.8 billion, with increased EUR 1.7 billion cash flow generated from operating activities

Key financial data (unaudited)

Six months ended 30 September 2023 2022 change ---------- ----------- ------ EUR 10 221 EUR 9 676 Sales m m +6% EUR 6 973 EUR 6 667 Gross profit m m +5% -70 Gross margin 68.2% 68.9% bps EUR 2 655 EUR 2 723 Operating profit m m -2% -210 Operating margin 26.0% 28.1% bps Profit for the period from continuing EUR 2 160 EUR 2 105 operations m m +3% Loss for the period from discontinued EUR (655) EUR (2 871) operations m m EUR 1 505 EUR (766) Profit/(loss) for the period m m Earnings per 'A' share/10 'B' shares, diluted basis EUR 2.601 EUR (1.337) ---------- ----------- EUR 1 666 EUR 1 540 Cash flow generated from operating activities m m +126 m Net cash position EUR 5 785 EUR 4 763 m m ---------- -----------

Chairman's commentary

Overview of results

In the first six months of the financial year, Richemont reported a strong underlying performance amid continued economic and geopolitical uncertainties and an unfavourable foreign exchange environment. Sales from continuing operations rose by 12% at constant exchange rates (+6% at actual exchange rates) to EUR 10.2 billion and operating profit from continuing operations was EUR 2.7 billion, up 15% at constant exchange rates. The ongoing focus on enhancing the desirability of our Maisons, promoting direct-to-client engagement, nurturing our domestic clienteles and reinforcing the agility and excellence of our operations has strengthened the Group and reinforced its resilience.

Compared to the prior-year period, at actual exchange rates, sales increases were recorded across almost all channels and regions excluding Americas, where sales declined by 4%. Growth was led by Asia Pacific with sales up by 14% following the reopening of China, Jewellery Maisons and the retail channel which, together with the online retail channel, contributed 74% of Group sales.

With 10% sales growth overall and ongoing cost discipline delivering a EUR 2.5 billion operating result and a corresponding 35.5% operating margin, our Jewellery Maisons, Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, have demonstrated their continued leadership of the industry. We have further invested in their manufacturing capacity and capabilities, distribution and communication to support their strong development.

While demand for iconic collections remained resilient across our watch Maisons, our Specialist Watchmakers recorded a 3% year-on-year sales decline to EUR 2.0 billion. This performance overshadowed the high single-digit sales growth in their directly operated stores, now 57% of the Specialist Watchmakers' sales, and the continued outperformance of A. Lange & Söhne and Vacheron Constantin. Impacted by a strong Swiss franc, operating result amounted to EUR 391 million, generating a 19.7% operating margin.

The Group's 'Other' business area saw sales decline by 1% while sales at our Fashion & Accessories Maisons were broadly in line with the prior-year period, with most Maisons posting higher sales. Of particular note are the retail performance and continued outperformance of Alaïa, Delvaux and Peter Millar, together with the success of Montblanc's redesigned leather collections. Overall, the 'Other' business area recorded a EUR 6 million operating loss whilst the Fashion & Accessories Maisons generated a EUR 25 million operating profit.

At Group level, operating profit from continuing operations was also significantly impacted by negative foreign exchange developments, but nonetheless still delivered a 26.0% operating margin. Profit for the period from continuing operations increased to EUR 2.2 billion, benefiting from lower net finance costs. The EUR 0.7 billion loss from discontinued operations reflected the combined result of YOOX NET-A-PORTER ('YNAP') for the six-month period and the EUR 0.5 billion non-cash write-down on the revaluation of YNAP's net assets, classified as 'held for sale', to its fair value. The total net non-cash write-down since we fully acquired NET-A-PORTER in 2010 amounts to EUR 1.8 billion, based on the application of IFRS which has driven a series of write-up(s) / write-down of the net assets carried value. Importantly, amid the current macro uncertainty, our net cash position remained solid at EUR 5.8 billion on 30 September 2023 (excluding YNAP's net bank overdraft position of EUR 0.7 billion, presented as assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale).

Strengthening of our operations and portfolio of Fashion & Accessories Maisons

On 28 July 2023, we signed an agreement with Gianvito Rossi to acquire a controlling stake in the eponymous renowned Italian luxury shoemaker. Its exceptional 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship, timeless elegance and untapped potential will strengthen our portfolio of Fashion & Accessories Maisons. The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of calendar year 2024.

On 1 September 2023, the Senior Executive Committee was further strengthened with the appointments of Swen Grundmann, who combines the newly-created role of Corporate Affairs Director with Company Secretary, and of Boet Brinkgreve in the newly-created role of CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté. These appointments reflect the growing importance of regulatory and reputational matters and highlight the Group's ambition to have the Maisons involved in fragrance reach their full potential in this dynamic market by levering internal competences.

Our Luxury New Retail ('LNR') partners

