Capgemini SE: Bpifrance partners with Capgemini for the creation of a next generation digital factory

Bpifrance partners with Capgemini for the creation of a next generation

digital factory

New digital platform will take advantage of AI and data to deliver innovative solutions to French entrepreneurs and help accelerate the reduction of their carbon footprint

Paris, November 10, 2023 - Bpifrance has chosen Capgemini to create its next generation Digital Factory. Designed to accelerate innovation and the digital transformation of the French public investment bank and its customers, the Digital Factory will equip Bpifrance's IT teams with the latest technologies, particularly in the fields of data processing and artificial intelligence (AI). The new agreement will also see Capgemini set up an eco-design program to support the bank in accelerating the reduction of its carbon footprint, over the entire lifecycle of its products and services.

The new banking information system of the French public investment bank1 is based on a cloud-native infrastructure and will be complemented by this new program that is designed to digitalize business processes. To further enhance operational efficiency, teams of developers from Capgemini and Bpifrance will also be trained in the latest artificial intelligence technologies, particularly generative AI.

To support this transformation, an 'Academy' specially created for Bpifrance will be set up by Capgemini to train its Digital Factory teams, not only on new technologies but also the latest standards in eco-design and carbon footprint reduction across the entire product and service lifecycle.

"The Digital Factory marks a key stage in our transformation. We want to equip our banking information system with the very latest technologies, so that we can offer both innovative and eco-responsible solutions to tomorrow's French industrial leaders, enabling them to accelerate their development while improving their customer experience. We share with Capgemini a common vision of innovation at the service of a sustainable economy and look forward to leading this crucial phase of our transformation with the help of its team of experts," said Lionel Chaine, Chief Information Officer at Bpifrance.

Capgemini is supporting Bpifrance's transformation by mobilizing a multidisciplinary team: comprising business experts, customer interface specialists, developers, data scientists and artificial intelligence specialists, architects and agile methodology specialists, as well as IT testers.

"We're proud to work hand in hand with Bpifrance on this ambitious program aiming to both accelerate the transformation of a key player for innovation and entrepreneurship in France and deliver innovative and eco-responsible solutions to accompany its customers' development. Our collaboration based on trust, agility, efficiency and commitment, will be a key driver for the success of this program," comments Laurence Lamarcade-Cochet, Director of Operations, Financial Services, at Capgemini in France.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances companies at every stage of their development with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects and now also insures their export business through a wide range of products. Consulting, training, networking and acceleration programs for start-ups, SMEs and mid-sized companies are some of the other services it offers to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs have a single local contact to help them through the challenges they face.

For more information, visit www.bpifrance.fr - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 BpiFrance's mission is to finance and develop French companies in France and abroad. This mission has four main focuses: supporting the industrial leaders of tomorrow (including the emergence of 10 disruptive innovation unicorns by 2025 and 100 industrial sites per year by 2030), energizing innovation ecosystems throughout France, accelerating the ecological and energy transition of companies and regions, and conquering the international market via export support programs.

