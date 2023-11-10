SumUp Launches Marketing Campaign Celebrating Chicago's Small Business Community

The initiative celebrates that being an entrepreneur is much more than a bottom line - it's about being a part of a local community and enabling their city to thrive

This campaign was inspired by the belief that entrepreneurship extends far beyond the balance sheet; it's about contributing to the local community and fostering the growth of the city.

Chicago was chosen as the campaign's backdrop due to its thriving small business community, spread across every neighborhood. Ariana Sverdlik, Head of Brand for Europe and North America at SumUp, noted, "With countless small businesses gracing every corner of the city, Chicago was the perfect choice to celebrate some of the Windy City's finest enterprises."

At the heart of the campaign is a recognition that being a business owner entails more than financial success. It's about being an integral part of a local community and supporting the city or neighborhood's prosperity. Especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs require the support of companies and consumers to continue empowering the communities they serve. Sverdlik emphasized, "We're honored and thrilled to stand by business owners as they turn their aspirations into realities. We hope this campaign fills Chicagoans with pride for the remarkable range of entrepreneurs in their city." American Express joins SumUp as a supporting partner, to help amplify the impact of this initiative. This relationship is a natural fit given American Express's long-standing support of small businesses, including their ongoing Shop Small® program and the creation of Small Business Saturday® in 2010.

The campaign will unfold across various platforms, including Out of Home, Digital, and Social Media, throughout the month of November. It will share the stories of featured businesses through engaging photography and video content.

Highlighted businesses in this campaign include:

Sylvia and Augie Emuwa from Dirty Laundry x Dinobi , a self-serve laundromat that offers community events, workshops, and plant-based detergents and soaps;



from , a self-serve laundromat that offers community events, workshops, and plant-based detergents and soaps; David Shelist from The Denim Lounge , a specialized designer denim boutique;



from , a specialized designer denim boutique; Joe Netzel from Netzel's Barbershop a neighborhood barbershop offering traditional men's haircuts;



from a neighborhood barbershop offering traditional men's haircuts; Delaney Ballard from Botanical Cafe , a hybrid plant shop and cafe;



from , a hybrid plant shop and cafe; Blake Bell from Bliss & Belle, a women's clothing and accessory boutique.

All these entrepreneurs are SumUp customers, selected to showcase the diversity and range of businesses that Chicago boasts. Ariana Sverdlik expressed, "Every business owner has a compelling story to tell, whether they've been a cornerstone of their neighborhood for decades or have recently embarked on their entrepreneurial journey. Running a business is no small feat, and we aim to bring these inspiring stories to a broader audience with this campaign."

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the US, SumUp offers affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and a business account that allows customers to manage their money and receive payouts the next day.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/.

Contact Information

Adriano Lira

PR Manager, US

adriano.lira@sumup.com

5511983918632

SumUp PR Team

press@sumup.com

