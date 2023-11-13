Xinhuanet North America: 'Nanjing Week' Unveils a New Chapter of US-China Culture Exchange in New York

Since 2015, the city has showcased itself with the "Nanjing Week" in various cities and regions, such as Milan, London, New York, Paris and San Francisco, introducing the finest of Chinese arts that Nanjing represents to people around the world.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / The 2023 "Nanjing Week" Promotion Conference was successfully held in New York City on Nov 7. after a lapse of six years, connecting two cities of thousands of miles apart and injecting new vitality into cultural exchanges between China and the United States, according to the event host Nanjing Municipal People's Government.





"Nanjing Week" Unveils a New Chapter of US-China Culture Exchange in New York

Guests from New York and Nanjing as well as representatives from relevant United Nations agencies attended the promotion attended the event



"Nanjing Week" promotion event hails "Nanjing going global" and has been held for eight consecutive years since 2015, and it was held in New York and Boston from Nov 6th to 12th. This event, through a series of activities of Nanjing city promotion conference, "See Nanjing" cultural theme art exhibition, and Global Smile Relay, aims to build a bridge of friendly exchanges between Chinese and American cities and promote people-to-people ties between China and the United States.

The promotion event received a certificate of honor from the New York Mayor's Office. Huang Ping, Chinese Consul General in New York, Peng Zhengang, Director of the Nanjing municipal Information Office, Winnie Greco, Special Advisor to the New York Mayor and Director of Asia Affairs, Alton Murray, Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and other guests from New York and Nanjing attended the event.

Huang Ping said in his speech that if you want to understand Chinese history, you must visit Nanjing. "We should build more trust and cooperate in new areas by holding more events like Nanjing Week," said Huang.

Peng Zhengang extended his invitation to the guests: "Nanjing is a modern city with green development. It is also a famous historical city with profound heritage. It is also a cultural city with prosperous science and education."

Alton Murray said that "I am very happy to have so many representatives from Nanjing come together with us. I want to have more exchanges with you, learn more about China, and establish deeper cooperation based on mutual appreciation."

The Conference launched a series of themed activities on "Nanjing and Me" in the fields of international cooperation, youth culture, and urban innovation. The promotion meeting also set up art exhibitions related to cultural tourism and urban design in Nanjing and New York to jointly interpret the aesthetics of urban life.

Since 2015, the city has showcased itself with the "Nanjing Week" in various cities and regions, such as Milan, London, New York, Paris and San Francisco, introducing the finest of Chinese arts that Nanjing represents to people around the world.





Contact Information

Grace Shi

PR

graceshi@xinhuanetus.com

6465712146





SOURCE: Nanjing Municipal People's Government

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802444/nanjing-week-unveils-a-new-chapter-of-us-china-culture-exchange-in-new-york