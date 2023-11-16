Prysmian Group's Maura Nespoli Appointed to Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance's Supplier Advisory Advisory Board

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the wire and cable industry, is pleased to announce Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Sales for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Solutions, Power Distribution for Prysmian Group North America, has been nominated to serve on the Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance's Supplier Advisory Board. The Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance's (the Alliance) mission is to work with its members and interested stakeholders to minimize the impacts on the environment of supply chain operations. The Supplier Advisory Board represents all Supplier Affiliate Members and utilizes their expertise in the industry to collaborate with the Alliance to advance sustainability within the electric utility supply chain.

Together, the Supplier Advisory Board works with stakeholders and value chain partners to identify and exchange successful practices and deliver tangible business value to member organizations through applying sustainability practices.

"I am excited to be appointed to serve in this role on the Supplier Advisory Board and help Prysmian be a voice for change in this space," said Nespoli. Prysmian has been on a sustainability journey over the past few years, but we continue to ramp up our efforts. This Board has an exciting opportunity to engage the utilities we work closely with and push for innovation and sustainability throughout the supply chain."

At the core of Prysmian's business model lies a commitment to sustainability. Prysmian seeks to achieve an efficient, effective and sustainable supply of energy and information while integrating sustainable practices throughout the value chain. The company leads global thought in the industry and action on critical climate issues by adopting a science-based approach and adhering to EPA standards to achieve net-zero emission targets for Scope 1 and 2 by 2035 and Scope 3 by 2050.

"Maura's commitment to advancing supply chain sustainability within our industry have been recognized, and we are excited to have her as a member of the board," said Andrea Smerek, Director of the Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance. "Her insights and guidance will undoubtedly be invaluable as we continue to address the complex challenges facing our industry and work towards a more sustainable future."

Maura Nespoli has over 20 years of experience with various multinational companies, including McKinsey, Vodafone and Ernst & Young. In 2014, after completing her Global Executive MBA at IE Business School in Madrid, Spain, she took a position as the Head of Strategy for Global Medical Affairs for AstraZeneca in the UK. In 2018, Nespoli began her career at Prysmian, managing the cultural integration of General Cable. In 2021, she took on her current position as Vice President of Sales for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Solutions and was appointed Head of Sustainability for North America.

To learn more about Prysmian's sustainability initiatives, visit na.prysmiangroup.com.

Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion.

