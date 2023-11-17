M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Partners With Burghàlie Academy To Support Under-Resourced Youth in the Arts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to partner with The Burghàlie Academy of Visual Arts for a series of events this fall, most recently supporting the Atlanta Art Awards Fashion Gala. Burghàlie Academy is a nonprofit organization that advocates for under-resourced youth by providing access to education, youth development opportunities, and other means that serve as healthy alternatives to behavioral challenges. The organization has an emphasis on art and fashion, which are the basis of Burghàlie's programming.

M·A·C's partnership with Burghàlie began at the end of August, when the brand put on a Global Masterclass at M·A·C's Global Headquarters to a group of the Academy's up-and-coming makeup Artists. The masterclass was led by Director of Makeup Artistry, Romero Jennings, and was structured to inspire the Academy's makeup Artists ahead of their New York Fashion Week show. Following the Masterclass, all of the Burghàlie Artists were provided with a gift bag of key M·A·C products to stock their kits.

The partnership continued with M·A·C's support of Burghàlie Academy's fashion show during New York Fashion Week. M·A·C's support of the show underscored the brand's commitment to greater diversity and representation in fashion and beauty. The show was a competition for the Academy's designers, and also featured a special performance by R&B vocalist, Austin Rogers.

In early November, M·A·C supported the Atlanta Art Awards Fashion Gala, a fundraiser for The Burghàlie Academy. The event consisted of a runway show, silent auction and award ceremony. Executive Director of Makeup Artistry, Sharryn Hinchliffe, attended the event and presented the award for Makeup Artist of the Year. She also spoke on behalf of the brand, emphasizing M·A·C's commitment to providing the next generation of talent with the opportunity to take their Artistry skills to the next level.

