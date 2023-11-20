Fortrea Holdings Inc: Fortrea Announces AI-Driven Partnership with Medidata to Increase Diversity in Clinical Trials

Collaboration leverages Medidata AI to improve access and participation of diverse population groups in clinical studies

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to use Medidata AI Intelligent Trialsto increase access to diverse patients in clinical trials conducted by Fortrea.



Fortrea's use of Medidata AI builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies, expanding on Fortrea's use of Medidata Rave EDC, an advanced, robust, and secure EDC system for clinical trial site, patient and lab data capture and management. Fortrea will leverage features of Medidata AI Intelligent Trials, including study feasibility and diversity data, to help emerging and large biopharmas, as well as medical device and diagnostic companies, achieve enrollment goals that reflect the populations most impacted by each disease or condition under study.

"Medidata's data and interface capabilities will enhance our ability to seamlessly integrate diverse populations into the clinical trial process," said Fortrea COO and President of Clinical Services Mark Morais. "We are thrilled to work with Medidata as part of Fortrea's go-forward data strategy."

"Fortrea and Medidata share a commitment to advancing clinical trial research and this partnership is poised to reshape the landscape of diversity in clinical trials globally," said Fareed Melhem, SVP, Medidata AI. "Together, our solutions support customers in life sciences to accelerate study timelines and make the benefits of clinical therapies more accessible to a diverse spectrum of individuals."

