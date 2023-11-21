Funds advised by Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") have acquired a majority stake in a leading Swiss cloud-managed service provider, Netrics Holding AG ("Netrics" or the "Company") from Waterland Private Equity ("Waterland"). BU will support the Company in its next stages of growth, including the continuation of its successful M&A strategy. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 2020 as a merger of the Waterland portfolio companies, 'Netrics', 'Tineo', and 'nexellent', Netrics has since then developed into one of the largest and most powerful cloud and modern workplace providers in Switzerland. In the past two years, Netrics has also completed two further acquisitions, 'BlueStone Consulting Group' and 'PageUp'.

Netrics currently serves more than 600 enterprise and SME customers from diversified industries, allowing their employees to work in a modern, efficient, and secure way. The company is a ten-time Microsoft Gold Partner for applications, cloud, modern workplace, and data centre services, employing approximately 140 people across four offices in Switzerland. At the end of 2022, Netrics' own data center division was sold as part of the strategic focus on cloud and the modern workplace. At that time, Netrics also founded an independent consulting boutique for the digitalization of the workplace in Basel under the name 'AliceBlue AG'.

"We have developed rapidly in recent years," said Netrics CEO Pascal Kocher. "We would like to thank Waterland for their many years of support and are delighted to have found an experienced partner in BU for our next stage of growth. The acquisition by BU opens a wide range of opportunities, to expand our service offering and respond even better to the needs of our customers. Together, we will continue to deliver best-in-class technology solutions, maintain a clear focus on service quality, and contribute to the digital transformation."

Philipp Freyschlag, Director at BU, added, "Netrics has outstanding potential for further organic and inorganic growth, particularly in the exciting cloud segments, given the immense need for digitalization in the economy and its positioning in the market. With our capital commitment and industry expertise, we look forward to working in partnership with the management and employees at Netrics in the years to come."

About BU

Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") is a leading family-backed investment firm with offices in Zug, Munich and Milan. As a part of a family-owned business that has grown over several generations, the funds advised by BU invest in mid-sized companies based in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Northern Italy. With the mission to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, BU seeks to partner with market leaders and "hidden champions" with strong management teams and outbreak potential. Since its founding in 2015, the funds managed by BU have invested over €3 billion in more than 100 companies, supporting over 20,000 employees, and working in partnership with entrepreneurs and families to develop, internationalize, and digitize their businesses, while helping them generate sustainable value on a responsible basis with the next generation in mind.

http://www.bregal.ch/

About Netrics

As a partner for digital transformation, Netrics focuses on the topics of cloud and modern workplace. Netrics enables modern, location-independent and secure working through the targeted use of future-oriented technologies and with consideration of human aspects, thus creating great experiences for employees and customers. The Netrics Group is active throughout German-speaking Switzerland with around 140 experts and a local presence in Bern, Biel/Bienne, Thun and Zurich. Since December 2022, the Netrics Group has also been offering comprehensive consulting services in the areas of collaboration, process digitalization, digital skills development and change management with AliceBlue AG from Basel.

