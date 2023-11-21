Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Wins Prestigious Supply Chain Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

At Kimberly-Clark, we know digital transformation is pivotal to our ability to better serve consumers. As a result of our innovative supply chain initiatives, we were recently awarded the prestigious NextGen Supply Chain Visionary Award, which is given to one company each year that has made great strides in its supply chain and is setting the bar for the future. Scott DeGroot, vice president of global distribution and planning, accepted the award virtually during last month's conference.

In an acceptance interview with Bob Trebilcock, executive editor of Modern Materials Handling, Scott discussed the digitization and innovation of Kimberly-Clark's supply chain and the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value while fulfilling consumer needs.

Watch Scott's full interview here:

https://www.scmr.com/article/what-does-it-take-to-be-a-supply-chain-visionary

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

