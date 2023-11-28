Analyst Firm Recognizes Netcracker's Ability to Support Customers Around the World With Products and Services Designed for Automation, Monetization and Adapting to the Digital Future

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Frost Sullivan's 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership award for Global OSS/BSS and 2023 Company of the Year award for Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS. These awards illustrate Netcracker's ongoing commitment to creating products and solutions designed to address customers' needs and keep up with changing industry trends.

According to Frost Sullivan, Netcracker's consistency and dedication to its customers were key reasons for receiving these prestigious awards. Netcracker has supported digital transformation programs and initiatives around the world that have allowed customers to take advantage of new opportunities for growth and monetization through innovative solutions that prioritize automation and assist customers in quickly adapting to changing industry needs. In Europe, Netcracker has partnered with Nuuday to modernize its BSS/OSS and played an integral part in the transformation journey of Virgin Media O2. Customers in the Middle East include Zain KSA, etisalat by e&, Vodafone Oman and du, which Netcracker has worked with on initiatives ranging from private 5G networks to multi-cloud and edge.

Netcracker's commitment to Asia-Pacific (APAC) is highlighted in its Company of the Year award, which focuses on the changing industry landscape in the region. As APAC customers evolve into techcos, infrastructure-centric companies or companies offering products and services beyond connectivity, Netcracker's suite of solutions is able to accommodate any of these business models and ensure customers are able to provide a superior customer experience while reducing costs. Netcracker has also supported new initiatives such as environmental sustainability and safer smart cities, including partnering with NTT DOCOMO on an energy-efficient core and open radio access network (RAN) resource utilization project.

"Netcracker continues to be a leader in innovation and a disruptor in the industry, resulting in an ability to provide its customers with the solutions that will help them succeed in the digital era and become more agile and cost effective without sacrificing customer experience," said Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research at Frost Sullivan. "With its proven track record of successful deployments to customers around the world and expertise in recognizing market needs, Netcracker's ranking as a global leader in OSS/BSS is well deserved."

"We are honored to receive these awards from a respected institution like Frost Sullivan," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "As the industry changes and new needs emerge, we are committed to identifying and providing the products, solutions and services that best support telecom operators as they move to digital and automated processes while ensuring a superior experience for their customers."

