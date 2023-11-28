Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
27.11.23
18:30 Uhr
70,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5070,0016:16
69,0069,5016:16
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 16:02
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Proudly Sponsors TechWomen100 Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / We were proud to sponsor the recent TechWomen100 awards for the second year running. The annual event celebrates women in technology across many industries and the work of WeAreTechWomen.

Representing Northern Trust on the night included Alison Pain, Tracey Fee and Jaymini Ichharam.

We are committed to a culture that embraces diversity, encourages equity and creates inclusion. Actively recognizing the achievements of women working in technology helps us achieve that goal. By embracing diversity of thought in all its forms, we can deliver the technology that our organization and broader society need.

Congratulations to all the winners for such a fantastic achievement - your success provides role models for up-and-coming women in the tech industry.

"The TechWomen100 Awards is an inspiring and empowering event. It brings together women from different industries to celebrate their success. We are proud to partner with WeAreTechWomen to provide a network to help women in technology learn and grow while developing their careers, providing role models and the motivation to succeed." Alison Pain

You can learn more about our Culture and our People here https://lnkd.in/eebkUb6r

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810773/northern-trust-proudly-sponsors-techwomen100-awards

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.