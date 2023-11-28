Northern Trust Proudly Sponsors TechWomen100 Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / We were proud to sponsor the recent TechWomen100 awards for the second year running. The annual event celebrates women in technology across many industries and the work of WeAreTechWomen.

Representing Northern Trust on the night included Alison Pain, Tracey Fee and Jaymini Ichharam.

We are committed to a culture that embraces diversity, encourages equity and creates inclusion. Actively recognizing the achievements of women working in technology helps us achieve that goal. By embracing diversity of thought in all its forms, we can deliver the technology that our organization and broader society need.

Congratulations to all the winners for such a fantastic achievement - your success provides role models for up-and-coming women in the tech industry.

"The TechWomen100 Awards is an inspiring and empowering event. It brings together women from different industries to celebrate their success. We are proud to partner with WeAreTechWomen to provide a network to help women in technology learn and grow while developing their careers, providing role models and the motivation to succeed." Alison Pain

You can learn more about our Culture and our People here https://lnkd.in/eebkUb6r

