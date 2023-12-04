CFA Institute partners with Finimize for Business to become industry hub for skilling, upskilling, and reskilling

Today, Finimize announces its partnership with CFA Institute. Finimize for Business content and promotional solutions will serve as a gateway to engage members, and amplify the reach of CFA's diverse range of finance and investing educational courses and materials.

The global financial education brand is now working with Finimize on a nine-month campaign which aims to support beginners through to investment professionals.

CFA Institute's vision is to establish itself as the investment industry go-to when it comes to skilling, upskilling, and reskilling. Through its retail investor community of over one million newsletter and mobile app subscribers, Finimize will help to promote CFA's expanded course catalogue; covering Investment Foundations, Climate Finance, ESG Investing, Private Markets, and more.

The first stage of the campaign will see CFA Institute take on the role of Finimize's Virtual Summit Leader at this year's virtual Modern Investor Summit, set to take place on 5-6th December, bringing together industry titans including keynote speakers Ray Dalio and Jamie Dimon.

In the next phase, an exclusive 'content hub' will be crafted within Finimize. This hub aims to delve into vital financial education topics, presenting eight comprehensive long-form 'guides'. Finimize plans to leverage their events, social network channels, and newsletter placements to unveil and promote this hub, amplifying awareness and fostering substantial engagement at scale.

Nikolaus Wenzl, Chief Commercial Officer, Finimize said:

"Our partnership with CFA Institute is a milestone for both Finimize and the industry at large. The partnership is built on a shared belief in making financial education more accessible and engaging for investors at all levels."

About Finimize

Finimize is a platform that empowers retail investors with bitesize insights by world-class analysts, serving a retail investor community of over one million subscribers. Through Finimize for Business, they assist 300+ financial institutions in engaging and retaining modern investors, reaching over 40 million individuals worldwide. Their mission is to transform how financial services connect with and empower individual investors.

