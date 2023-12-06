bolt insurance: Ledger Partners with bolt to Launch Device Protection for Its Industry-Leading Secure Devices

bolt leverages its global device protection expertise to create innovative products for new risks.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled P&C insurance exchange, today announced a partnership with Ledger , the leading global platform to secure crypto and critical digital assets, to launch a new device protection offering for Ledger's line of cryptocurrency smart wallets in the United States.

Through the partnership with bolt, Ledger will offer the option to buy accidental damage and extended warranty protection for its Ledger Nano S Plus and Ledger Nano X devices seamlessly into the purchase journey.

As a market innovator, bolt's entrance into the crypto hardware space reflects the company's drive to innovate and expand into new and adjacent product categories. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with an industry leader such as Ledger, as we both aim to be at the cutting edge of our respective industries with our shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions to address customers' needs," said Clayton Bodnarek , EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. "Ledger's crypto-wallet devices are core to their business. Our partnership reflects the trust Ledger has placed in us to protect these devices and bring peace of mind to their customers. We will continue to develop tailored and affordable products to consumers through our partners' platforms that they can trust."

"We are committed to providing a great experience and protection to our customers post-purchase, knowing that anything can happen in life and that Ledger will help provide support where we can. bolt is the industry leader in consumer electronic protections, and we are excited to work with bolt for their global device protection expertise, deep industry knowledge, and ability to deliver a fast, digital, and seamless customer experience," said Jean-Francois Rochet, VP of Consumer Services at Ledger.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, connecting insurers, distributors and customers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest technology-enabled exchange of insurance products from more than 100 providers including two-thirds of America's leading insurers. Across all 50 states, bolt is helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of their customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

