Compass Pathways appoints Teri Loxam as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that it has appointed Teri Loxam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of March 2024. She will be based in the company's New York City office. Teri will serve as an advisor during the period leading up to her appointment as CFO.



Teri brings to Compass deep and extensive strategic experience working for publicly traded companies, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and beyond. She joins the company from Gameto, where she was CFO and played a pivotal role in negotiating multiple licensing agreements and helping to develop the regulatory and commercial strategy for their lead product. Teri previously served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Kira Pharmaceuticals, where she advanced their lead asset into Phase 2 and grew the company's pipeline. As CFO of SQZ Biotech, Teri led the company to a successful IPO and raised over $200 million in her first 18 months in her role. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions in investor relations and global communications at Merck and Co. and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and served as Vice President of Investor Relations at IMAX, an entertainment technology company. Teri also serves as a member of the boards of directors and audit chair of Vaxcyte, Inc. and Cardiol Therapeutics.

"Teri's extensive success in leading biotech companies and her broad experience through all stages of development from research to commercialization is precisely the expertise and leadership that Compass requires as we progress our phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression," said Kabir Nath, CEO of Compass Pathways. "She is a strong addition to our experienced executive leadership team and is fully committed to our mission to bring transformative treatments to patients who need better options. We welcome her to our passionate and dedicated team."

Teri Loxam said: "It's a privilege to join Compass at such a pivotal time, bringing my expertise to an organization at the forefront of mental health innovation. With Compass's robust financial foundation, supported by a strong balance sheet and the backing of leading biotech investors, the company is well positioned for success. I look forward to helping the company continue its journey and execute its strategy, as I share Compass's passion and determination to improve mental health care for the millions of people who urgently need better options."

Mary-Rose Hughes will continue to serve as Compass's interim CFO until Teri assumes the full-time role in March.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com .

