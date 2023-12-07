Nelson-Jameson Receives Great Place to Work Certification

94% of employees say that the dairy distributor is "a great place to work"

MARSHFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Nelson-Jameson, a leading food processing distributor, announced that the Nelson-Jameson and NEXT Logistics family of companies has officially received the "Great Place To Work" certification. The certification evaluates a company's culture from an employee perspective and recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.





Photo caption (Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson): Nelson-Jameson, a leading dairy distributor, has received the Great Place to Work certification. 94% of its employees responded that Nelson-Jameson is "a great place to work."





To be considered for certification, organizations must have 10 or more employees and complete a Trust Index Survey and Culture Brief. Positive employee responses to the Trust Index Survey (four and above on the five-point scale) are averaged to provide a company-wide culture assessment: the Trust Index. Companies that score above the current threshold become Great Place To Work Certified.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey measures employee experiences in five dimensions of a high-trust company culture. Three dimensions are connected to the actions of leaders and building trust: credibility, respect, and fairness. The other two dimensions measure employees' workplace experience: pride and a sense of belonging.

"This Great Place To Work Certification is of tremendous significance to us since it represents the voice of our employees," says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "Nelson-Jameson was founded on the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect, and this certification demonstrates our dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace with a people-first culture."

Nelson-Jameson's scores ranked high across the board with 94% of employees responding that Nelson-Jameson is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 98% responded that when they joined the company, a 76-year old family business, they were made to feel welcome. 97% said that they can take time off from work when necessary. Three additional scores all came in at 95%: that management would lay people off only as a last resort, that people are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life, and that they are proud to say they work at Nelson-Jameson.

"While this certification is an incredible milestone, it's important for us to continue striving for excellence," says Rindy. "We will build upon our achievements and utilize this recognition as motivation to develop new initiatives that further improve our workplace experiences and foster even stronger connections within our team."

Great Place To Work certification criteria are the global standard for quantifying employee experience and helps job seekers identify which companies genuinely offer a great company culture. Other benefits of receiving this certification include greater brand awareness, improved employee trust, a higher retention rate, increased business profitability, greater employee pride, and recognition for great managers and leaders.

More information on the company can be found at https://nelsonjameson.com.

About Nelson-Jameson?

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the dairy industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 850 vendors, distributes more than 60,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The dairy industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 75 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit: https://nelsonjameson.com

