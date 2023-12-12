Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
11.12.23
19:33 Uhr
51,34 Euro
+0,24
+0,47 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8651,1609:43
50,8451,2009:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD26,110-0,57 %
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC51,34+0,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.