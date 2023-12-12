Silvia Weppler will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at global chemical company OQ Chemicals, effective Jan. 1, 2024. She is already in the onboarding process. She succeeds Stefan Schmidt, who after 15 years, has decided to leave the company by Dec. 31, 2023. Weppler brings over two decades of experience in leadership roles in finance, controlling and digitalization in various industries, most recently serving as Group CFO and Managing Director at BMTS Technology in Stuttgart, Germany.

"With Silvia Weppler, we have gained a highly experienced and distinguished financial expert as our new CFO. Her extensive industry background in key sectors such as software, chemicals, and automotive, along with her expertise in an operative corporate management control system across all business phases, sets her apart. Weppler brings not only comprehensive subject knowledge but also valuable experience in corporate financing, digitization, corporate value enhancement, and steering complex transformation programs and major projects to our team," said Oliver Borgmeier, OQ Chemicals' CEO.

"OQ Chemicals is a global leader in oxo chemicals. The current landscape in the chemical industry, marked by rapidly changing markets, rising costs, and technological innovation pressure, is demanding and challenging. However, we also see numerous opportunities and potentials within it," emphasized Weppler. "Together with Oliver Borgmeier and the leadership team, we will actively address these challenges to master them flexibly and swiftly. I am very much looking forward to this exciting task," she added.

Oliver Borgmeier personally expressed gratitude to Stefan Schmidt for his dedication and contributions over the years: "We have been able to rely on his expertise and experience, especially in the last few challenging months. On behalf of the entire company, I wish him all the best for the future."

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.OQ.com

