EasyVista is ranked first in the "ITSM" category and second in the "Monitoring" category.

EasyVista, a leading provider of IT service management solutions, announces that it has been recognized in two categories at the Palmarès de L'Informaticien, which rewards each year the best IT products and services in seven major areas of IT products: Applications, Security, Hardware, Networks, DevOps/dev, Cloud, and Data.

EasyVista won first prize in the "ITOM/ITSM Software" category (under the "Applications" category) and second prize in the "Observability and Monitoring" category (under the "Applications" category). More than 60,000 IT professionals (DSI, production managers, application managers, developers, analysts, etc.) and the 6,200 subscribers to L'Informaticien are asked to give their opinion as part of an online survey on the tools and services they use over a three-week period. Winners in the various categories at the Palmarès de L'Informaticien are determined based on these results and then receive their awards on the night of the ceremony.

"We are very excited and honored to have obtained these two awards-all the more important to us as they are awarded spontaneously by the IT community and professionals who use our solutions on a daily basis," comments Michaël Cohen, Chief Product Technology Officer at EasyVista. "These awards attest to the value that our solutions bring to our customers and our technological advancements in the ITSM, ITOM and Monitoring markets."

