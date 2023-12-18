Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
18.12.23
13:13 Uhr
7,854 Euro
-0,038
-0,48 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2023 | 14:11
Iveco Group N.V. earns a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating having ranked in the Top 5%

Turin, 18th December 2023. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) announces an important achievement in its sustainability journey. In its first year of participation in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, the Group achieved Gold Medal certification, ranking among the top 5% of participating companies.

EcoVadis is one of the foremost providers of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis applies its evidence-based assessment methodology to evaluate more than 100,000 companies from over 200 industry categories and determine how well they integrate the principles of sustainability into their businesses and management. The ratings focus on four main themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Michele Ziosi, Chief Public Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Iveco Group, commented: "It is an honour to be among the top performing companies assessed by EcoVadis. The positive rating is a tangible sign to our customers and stakeholders of the high levels of performance that Iveco Group is achieving in the field of sustainability and it fuels our ongoing efforts to foster more sustainable transport for people and goods."

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20231218_PR_Iveco_Group_Gold_Medal_EcoVadis (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c4bb9ff-e313-4479-bdee-0b888db79ec8)

