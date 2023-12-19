Retail Technology Innovation Hub's 2023 Awards shortlists EDITED as Technology Vendor of the Year

Leading global retail intelligence platform EDITED was named a finalist for RTIH Technology Vendor of the Year for 2023 during last week's ceremony at the Barbican Centre in London. The AI-powered tech company also won an Editor's Choice Award.

The Technology Vendor of the Year Award celebrates companies that have developed innovative technology and work with retailers to transform the customer experience, back-end operations, or both.

Moreover, RTIH Editor, Scott Thompson selected his stand-out entries from the 17 categories and named EDITED a winner of the RTIH Editor's Choice Award.

EDITED was selected for these awards because its work is driving fundamental transformation in the retail industry, including delivering enhanced profit margins, increased sales, and a competitive edge to brands through its AI-driven metrics. EDITED's platform optimizes pricing strategies, automates pricing and discount adjustments, provides insights into market trends, and offers a holistic view of competitors' promotional activities.

"We are honored to be shortlisted for the Technology Vendor of the Year Award by RTIH and recognized as an Editor's Choice winner. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire EDITED team. We are grateful for the acknowledgment of our efforts in driving transformative change within the retail industry, and we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower brands and elevate the retail landscape," said Doug Kofoid, EDITED CEO.

