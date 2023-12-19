Earning rebates no longer requires tedious processes that take up more time than the offer is worth

Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Buildertrend, the leading construction management platform for residential builders, is now eliminating the hurdles associated with earning rebates - such as lack of access, leverage or time constraints. Buildertrend Purchasing, a new exclusive rebates program, empowers builders to grow their bottom line and focus on what they do best: building and growing their businesses.

This innovative program is launched in collaboration with distribution powerhouse, Ferguson.

The Ferguson collaboration is the latest example of how Buildertrend continues to evolve into more than just construction project management software. Now its customers can simplify the rebate acquisition process, eliminating the tedious tasks that often discourage businesses from taking advantage of such opportunities.

With the Ferguson collaboration - a national distributor renowned for expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more - Buildertrend customers can earn money back at any of the distributor's 1,750 stores across North America or online at Ferguson.com and Build.com.

"We're thrilled to be part of this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Buildertrend," said Jeff Cash, director of National Accounts at Ferguson. "We look forward to working together to provide builders with an unprecedented level of efficiency, cost savings and access to high-quality materials. Joining forces with a reputable software brand like Buildertrend not only increases our brand exposure but also allows us to further our customer relationships with those who are building our future communities."

"Our collaboration with Ferguson is a natural fit," said Brian Pavlick, general manager of Materials at Buildertrend. "Both Buildertrend and Ferguson are committed to building more than just the home and offices of tomorrow; we're building trust, confidence and community in the construction industry."

Existing Buildertrend customers can seamlessly enroll in the Ferguson rebate program by logging into their accounts and signing up. While the program launches with Ferguson, Buildertrend plans to expand its supplier lineup, introducing additional leading material suppliers, product manufacturers and distributors in the coming months.

"A lot of contractors will say they're not earning rebates because they don't have access, they don't have the leverage or they don't have the time," Pavlick said. "This could really change the game for a lot of our customers."

For more information about Buildertrend Purchasing, please visit buildertrend.com/FergusonRebates.

About Buildertrend

Buildertrend is the leading residential construction management platform. Since 2006, we've empowered contractors to take control of projects and bring efficiency, organization and seamless communication to every aspect of their business. Builders can stay on top of costs, supplies, staff and more in one convenient place - and take on more projects without adding paperwork and stress. For over 1 million users across 100 countries, Buildertrend has made it easy to run successful projects and deliver a five-star experience to homeowners. To learn more about Buildertrend, visit buildertrend.com and @buildertrend.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) (LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. Ferguson exists to make its customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

Media Contact:

Courtney Mattern

courtney.mattern@buildertrend.com

