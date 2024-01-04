InvestCloud continues to bolster leadership with top industry talent

James Young will also join Motive Partners as a Senior Advisor

InvestCloud, a global wealth management software leader, today announced the appointment of James Young as its Chief Information Officer ("CIO"), responsible for the company's technology strategy, product development, and operations. The announcement comes on the heels of a number of senior leadership appointments, as InvestCloud continues to redefine the future of wealth and serve a large global client base, supporting more than $6.4 trillion of assets under management across its platforms.

In addition to his role as CIO for InvestCloud, Mr. Young will also be appointed as a Senior Advisor of Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist financial technology private equity firm invested in InvestCloud.

Mr. Young brings extensive experience in digital technology innovation within the banking and wealth management industry sectors to his new role at InvestCloud. He spent over thirty years in senior technology roles at JPMorgan Chase in London, Paris, Geneva, Hong Kong, and most recently in New York as the Deputy CIO of the Corporate and Investment Bank. Prior to this, he was JPMorgan Chase's CIO for Asia Pacific.

"James has extensive experience in wealth management technology as well as significant familiarity with the InvestCloud platform, I am very pleased to have him on board to lead InvestCloud into its next era of product and technology innovation," said Richard Lumb, Interim Chief Executive Officer of InvestCloud. "James has been a central figure within JPMorgan's technology organization, and we are looking forward to his deep-rooted guidance in high quality software delivery, as well as his expertise in running mission critical operations."

Mr. Young started his career with JPMorgan in London as a software engineer in the expanding fixed-income sales and trading division and went on to run global development teams. Mr. Young was subsequently appointed to Global CIO for Wealth Management and later expanded that role to include Head of Wealth Management Operations and Head of Product and Platform.

"InvestCloud is at the forefront of digital technology transformation and innovation across the wealth management industry and I'm delighted to join the talented team at this stage of the company's growth," said James Young. "I have followed the company's growth trajectory in past years, have worked with the team as a client, and I'm excited to work with the team to build on their accomplishments."

Mr. Young has extensive experience in the technology space, running both the wholesale and consumer digital technology groups within JPMorgan Chase. Within the Corporate and Investment Bank, he ran the wholesale client digital platform, J.P. Morgan Access. He subsequently moved to the consumer business as the CIO of Digital, where he was responsible for modernizing the digital platform, including chase.com and Chase Mobile. Under Mr. Young's leadership, digital payments grew substantially, including through the integrations of ApplePay, RTP, and PTP.

Prior to his career at JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Young held various design engineering positions in the defense and industrial sectors. He earned a BEng (Hons) and a MEng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bradford.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is the global software leader in digital transformation for the wealth management industry, and the US leader for personalisation and scale across Advisory programs including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA). InvestCloud today supports over $6 trillion of assets with over 550 direct clients, including banks and wealth managers, private banks, and asset managers. The company offers digital client and advisor experiences and tools that enable the development of front-office wealth management solutions, and UMA/SMA portfolio management, trade execution, accounting, model management and performance investment solutions, resulting in best-in-class experiences and operations for the wealth and asset management industry. Headquartered in New York, InvestCloud has offices around the world including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Japan, and Australia.

More information on InvestCloud can be found at www.investcloud.com

