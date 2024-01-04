American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Adds Former United States Ambassador Mark Gilbert to Board of Directors

Mark Gilbert served as the United States Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa and Vice Chairman of the Private Wealth Management division of UBS

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today the appointment of former U.S. Ambassador Mark Gilbert and former Vice Chairman of UBS Private Wealth Management to its Board of Directors.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies Corporation commented, "This is an exciting day for our company as we continue to build out a world class team. Ambassador Gilbert embodies everything we are looking for in a team member: dedication, passion, knowledge, and work ethic with a wide array of experiences managing and building operating teams. As we drive forward as a business, having a board in place that enables us to grow quickly to capitalize on the numerous opportunities we have but also efficiently manage such growth, is imperative. We are confident that the board we have built, led by expert independent members, will help us to ensure we are executing on our mission and maximizing value for our shareholders and stakeholders. Ambassador Gilbert is well aware of the need to bolster our domestic production of rare earth and critical minerals for both our national security and to support the growth of the electrified economy. We are excited to work with him and learn from his guidance as we move to the next level of our business progression."

Ambassador Gilbert, added, "Over the past several months, I have been able to spend time with the team and visit ReElement's Commercial Qualification Plant in Noblesville, Indiana to see the refining technology in action. I am excited to provide guidance to the team as they embark on a mission that is both strategic for our national security interests and our energy transition needs. ReElement's critical mineral refining methods are high performing, environmentally sensitive, and scalable, filling a critical gap in the strategic minerals supply chain for the U.S. and her allies. It has never been more important for a U.S. company to lead this sector through innovation that safeguards our environment and our nation."

Mark Gilbert served as the United States Ambassador to New Zealand and The Independent State of Samoa from 2014 to 2017. He also served as Vice Chairman of UBS Private Wealth Management in the Americas from 2017 until February 2023.

On November 19, 2016, Ambassador Gilbert was awarded the United States Navy's Distinguished Public Service Award - the U.S. military's highest civilian honor for exceptional service and for presiding over a historic strengthening of the United States Navy's and Marine Corps' relationship with New Zealand.

Ambassador Gilbert has over 35 years of experience in the financial industry, working with institutions, corporations, and private wealth families. He has built strong relationships with entrepreneurs, family offices, and wealthy individuals, using his diverse background, geopolitical knowledge and myriad experiences to provide sophisticated investment solutions.

Before his banking career, Mark played professional baseball for eight seasons, reaching the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 1985. He is the first former major league baseball player to become a United States Ambassador.

Mark previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Clean Sport, created by the World Anti-Doping Agency to enhance the fight against doping and protect clean athletes. Its mission is to identify and fund educational, scientific or other projects to complement or support ongoing activities from the World Anti-Doping Agency or other anti-doping organizations.

Mark is a member of Meridian International Center's Advisory Committee for Diplomatic Engagement, which brings together the diplomatic corps with U.S. public and private sector leaders to collaborate on solutions to modern global issues. He is also a member of the National Democratic Institute's Ambassador's Circle, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nongovernmental organization, that works to establish and strengthen political and civic organizations, safeguard elections, and promote citizen participation in every region of the world.

Mark previously served on the Development Committee and Utah Advisory Board of the Sundance Institute, and served as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Finance Committee at the Pine Crest School. Mark is a graduate of Florida State University.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

