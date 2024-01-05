Anzeige
Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2-

Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 
05-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, January 5, 2024 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CHARWOOD ENERGY and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources 
appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023: 
   -- 37,938 shares 
   -- EUR 27,849.12 
 
During the 2nd half of 2023, it was executed a total of: 
BUY      9,998 shares 46,344.87 EUR 97,532 transactions 
SELL     1,219 shares 5,856.17 EUR 93,426 transactions

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

-- 29,159 shares

-- EUR 67,669.63

During the 1st half of 2023, it was executed a total of: 

BUY      20 357 shares 146,777.05 EUR 96,876 transactions 
SELL     6 751 shares 49,388.06 EUR 99,348 transactions

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Contacts 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@seitosei.actifin.com 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023 

BUY SIDE                       SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     216        9,998     46,344.87     92         1,219     5,856.17 
03/07/2023  -         -       -         2         10       62.00 
04/07/2023  1         92       552.00       -         -       - 
05/07/2023  2         65       390.00       -         -       - 
06/07/2023  3         115      680.80       -         -       - 
07/07/2023  5         218      1,255.68      1         1       5.94 
10/07/2023  3         200      1,126.00      2         100      570.00 
11/07/2023  5         302      1,661.00      1         1       5.68 
12/07/2023  -         -       -         1         1       5.60 
13/07/2023  4         101      545.40       1         1       5.48 
14/07/2023  2         100      534.00       -         -       - 
17/07/2023  -         -       -         1         12       67.20 
18/07/2023  2         101      545.40       1         1       5.54 
19/07/2023  2         100      540.00       -         -       - 
20/07/2023  5         401      2,133.32      1         1       5.48 
21/07/2023  1         1       5.32        1         1       5.32 
24/07/2023  1         99       524.70       1         87       469.80 
25/07/2023  1         1       5.26        1         1       5.26 
26/07/2023  1         1       5.36        1         1       5.36 
27/07/2023  4         199      1,034.80      -         -       - 
02/08/2023  2         101      525.20       1         1       5.26 
03/08/2023  1         1       5.20        1         1       5.20 
04/08/2023  1         10       51.00       -         -       - 
07/08/2023  1         1       5.14        1         1       5.14 
09/08/2023  4         161      825.93       1         1       5.18 
10/08/2023  3         30       153.00       -         -       - 
11/08/2023  1         1       5.10        1         1       5.10 
14/08/2023  2         100      504.00       3         150      775.50 
15/08/2023  5         302      1,488.86      2         46       239.20 
16/08/2023  4         202      1,020.10      1         1       5.18 
18/08/2023  5         167      835.00       1         1       5.00 
21/08/2023  7         618      3,052.92      -         -       - 
22/08/2023  4         150      742.50       -         -       - 
23/08/2023  4         131      647.14       1         1       4.96 
24/08/2023  2         101      505.00       1         1       5.00 
25/08/2023  1         1       4.99        1         1       4.99 
28/08/2023  1         1       4.99        2         31       155.00 
29/08/2023  1         1       4.99        2         16       80.00 
30/08/2023  -         -       -         1         55       275.00 
01/09/2023  1         1       4.99        1         1       4.99 
04/09/2023  2         170      838.10       -         -       - 
05/09/2023  1         1       4.81        1         1       4.81 
06/09/2023  3         132      623.04       1         1       4.80 
07/09/2023  1         1       4.71        1         1       4.71 
08/09/2023  1         80       368.00       -         -       - 
11/09/2023  3         120      540.00       1         1       4.80 
12/09/2023  2         101      474.70       3         32       153.60 
13/09/2023  2         101      464.60       1         1       4.75 
14/09/2023  1         1       4.54        3         151      709.70 
18/09/2023  1         100      455.00       -         -       - 
20/09/2023  2         51       234.60       1         1       4.70 
21/09/2023  2         8       36.80       1         1       4.61 
22/09/2023  3         43       197.80       -         -       - 
25/09/2023  1         100      450.00       -         -       - 
26/09/2023  1         1       4.60        1         1       4.60 
27/09/2023  2         31       136.71       1         1       4.60 
28/09/2023  2         70       308.00       -         -       - 
29/09/2023  -         -       -         1         1       4.50 
02/10/2023  -         -       -         1         1       4.50 
03/10/2023  1         2       8.60        -         -       - 
04/10/2023  1         1       4.32        3         149      670.50 
05/10/2023  3         61       262.30       1         1       4.33 
06/10/2023  2         38       163.40       -         -       -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2- 

09/10/2023  2         30       128.70       -         -       - 
10/10/2023  2         170      717.40       -         -       - 
11/10/2023  1         1       4.24        1         1       4.24 
12/10/2023  4         21       88.20       1         1       4.22 
13/10/2023  10         46       193.20       -         -       - 
16/10/2023  -         -       -         1         50       215.00 
17/10/2023  -         -       -         3         82       352.60 
18/10/2023  2         102      428.40       1         5       21.50 
19/10/2023  1         1       4.24        -         -       - 
20/10/2023  5         798      3,359.58      1         1       4.26 
23/10/2023  4         207      838.35       1         1       4.20 
24/10/2023  1         1       4.19        1         1       4.19 
25/10/2023  2         5       20.60       1         1       4.18 
26/10/2023  1         90       369.00       -         -       - 
27/10/2023  3         36       144.72       1         1       4.11 
31/10/2023  2         108      441.72       -         -       - 
02/11/2023  1         57       228.00       -         -       - 
08/11/2023  1         1       4.17        1         1       4.17 
09/11/2023  1         1       4.17        1         1       4.17 
10/11/2023  1         1       4.17        1         1       4.17 
13/11/2023  1         1       4.14        1         1       4.14 
14/11/2023  2         6       24.66       1         1       4.14 
15/11/2023  2         71       291.10       3         151      634.20 
16/11/2023  1         1       4.11        1         1       4.11 
20/11/2023  1         23       94.30       -         -       - 
22/11/2023  1         1       4.25        1         1       4.25 
23/11/2023  1         1       4.10        -         -       - 
27/11/2023  2         17       69.70       1         1       4.14 
28/11/2023  1         400      1,640.00      1         1       4.20 
29/11/2023  1         1       4.11        1         1       4.11 
30/11/2023  1         20       82.00       -         -       - 
01/12/2023  2         11       45.10       -         -       - 
04/12/2023  1         53       217.30       -         -       - 
05/12/2023  1         1       4.11        1         1       4.11 
06/12/2023  2         493      2,021.30      1         1       4.17 
08/12/2023  1         8       32.80       -         -       - 
13/12/2023  1         1       4.08        1         1       4.08 
14/12/2023  2         491      1,964.00      1         1       4.16 
15/12/2023  3         120      490.80       1         1       4.14 
19/12/2023  1         1       4.13        1         1       4.13 
20/12/2023  4         305      1,244.40      -         -       - 
21/12/2023  4         211      865.10       1         1       4.11 
22/12/2023  5         201      806.01       -         -       - 
27/12/2023  -         -       -         1         1       4.10 
29/12/2023  2         495      1,930.50      2         35       140.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20230105_ALCWE_Half-year liquidity contract statementt_H2 2023 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1809305 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1809305 05-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.