Partners Capital, a leading Outsourced Investment Office managing over $50B of assets on behalf of endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe, announces eight senior promotions of one new Partner and seven new Managing Directors.

Edmondo Barletta has been promoted to Partner. Edmondo joined the firm in 2013 in London and relocated to Paris in 2019 to lead the firm's Continental European business. Prior to joining Partners Capital, Edmondo worked at Bain Capital Private Equity in London, and at Bain Company in Paris. Edmondo graduated from Politecnico di Torino and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

At the Managing Director level, four Senior Principals based in Europe have been promoted: Joe Basrawy, Matt Libling and Louisa Saunders in the London office, as well Niccolò Frigieri in Paris. In the United States, Chris Bunzel, Pamela Haddad and Steve Kaplan, all based in the Boston office, have also been promoted. Their respective backgrounds are provided below.

Joe Basrawy joined Partners Capital in 2014 and is a portfolio manager, specialising in Private Debt and Uncorrelated Investments, in addition to managing multi-asset class portfolios for several institutional and private clients. Before joining the firm, he was part of the investment banking team at RBC Capital Markets.

Chris Bunzel joined Partners Capital in 2012 as a member of our Client CIO and Public Equities teams. He now leads the investment programmes for several private and institutional clients in North America. Prior to joining the firm, Chris was an Investment Banking Analyst in the technology group at Jefferies Company.

Niccolò Frigieri joined Partners Capital in 2019 to support the establishment of the firm's Paris Office and manages multi-asset class investment portfolios for several European institutional and private clients. He previously worked as an Associate Partner at McKinsey in its Paris office.

Pamela Haddad joined Partners Capital in 2020 as Head of People for North America. She is responsible for the firm's people strategy across the region, in addition to being a member of the firm's Global People Committee. Prior to joining Partners Capital, Pamela was a management consultant in Deloitte Consulting's Organisation and Transformation practice and has worked for financial services organisations including Barclays and Cambridge Associates.

Steve Kaplan joined Partners Capital in 2015 and is Head of Client Operations in North America. In his role, he oversees all aspects of client operations including new client onboarding, investment execution, reporting, and key operational activities. Prior to joining Partners Capital, Steve was a Senior Associate at State Street Global Advisors.

Matt Libling joined Partners Capital in 2014 and oversees multi-asset class investment portfolios for several UK private and institutional clients and is a member of the firm's Private Debt and Alternative Alternatives Investment Committee. Before joining Partners Capital, he was the Director of Strategy for the largest private UK Pension Mastertrust, which he helped grow from an early-stage private equity backed company. Prior to this, Matt was an Associate at McKinsey Co.

Louisa Saunders joined Partners Capital in 2020 as Head of People for Europe and Asia. She is responsible for the firm's people strategy across the region, in addition to being a member of the firm's Global People Committee. Prior to joining Partners Capital, Louisa worked for financial services organisations including Close Brothers Group and Tullett Prebon.

Partners Capital's global leadership team now stands at 18 Partners and 25 Managing Directors.

"We are delighted to announce these eight promotions to our global leadership team. Edmondo, Joe, Chris, Niccolò, Pamela, Steve, Matt and Louisa have each made incredible contributions to our firm and will play crucial roles in ensuring our success over the coming years," said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital.

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is an Outsourced Investment Office acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With over $50B in assets under management, the firm constructs customised investment portfolios for its clients, tapping into its deep network of partnerships with what it considers exceptional asset managers across all major asset classes. The firm employs over 340 people across its seven offices located in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

