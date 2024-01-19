Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Liminal, the fastest-growing digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Dubai based Encryptus, a pioneer in providing comprehensive fiat off-ramp solutions. This collaboration aims to transform the digital asset space by offering a compliant and consolidated pathway for institutions to convert crypto to local currencies seamlessly.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with both companies' goals. Liminal's expertise in secure custody solutions, supporting over 50+ businesses and 20+ chains, perfectly complements Encryptus's robust crypto-to-fiat off-ramp capabilities. This collaboration will enable Liminal users to seamlessly convert their digital asset treasury into fiat currencies, facilitating business payments in 54 countries and individual payments in 80+ countries to bank wires and mobile wallets (e-wallets).

In 2023, Liminal announced the grant of an In-Principle Approval (IPA) by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a custody provider for Virtual Assets. This partnership can be considered as a step forward in expanding its base in the middle east region.

This collaboration is poised to yield several key benefits:

Enhanced Clientele Access for Encryptus: By partnering with Liminal, Encryptus gains access to a diverse client base seeking secure and compliant crypto-to-fiat solutions. This expands their market reach and allows them to cater to the specific needs of Liminal's clients.

Expanded Business Opportunities for Liminal: Liminal can now offer extended service to its existing clients by integrating Encryptus's off-ramp solutions, enabling direct crypto-to-fiat transfer right from their Vaults app.

Simplifying Crypto Transactions: By simplifying complex compliance challenges and streamlining digital to fiat asset conversions, this collaboration makes crypto a more accessible and user-friendly asset for businesses worldwide in a more regulated and in a compliant way.

Manhar Garegrat, Country Head India & Global Partnerships at Liminal said, "We are delighted to partner with Encryptus, a company that shares our commitment to security, compliance, and innovation. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients globally."

Shantnoo Saxsena, CEO at Encryptus said, "The partnership with Liminal marks a strategic move towards offering a comprehensive fiat off-ramp solution to Liminal's customers. Encryptus is committed to empower their partners to offer Crypto <> Fiat services in a secure and in a compliant way. We are really excited to be a part of Liminal's ecosystem."

This strategic alliance signifies a major leap forward in bridging the gap between traditional and crypto finance. Liminal and Encryptus are committed to revolutionizing the industry by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the digital asset landscape. By joining forces, they pave the way for a future where crypto becomes a readily accessible and valuable tool for businesses worldwide.

About Liminal Custody Solutions

Liminal is a licensed and regulated digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider. Launched in April 2021, Liminal is a CCSS Level 3, SOC Type 2 and ISO 27001 & 27701 certified organization. Liminal is based in Singapore, has operations spread across APAC MENA and Europe, along with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Abu Dhabi. Liminal provides bespoke wallet infrastructure for self-custodial businesses and provides custody services as a qualified custodian with a TCSP license in Hong Kong and an in-principle approval for its custody license from ADGM in Abu Dhabi. Having a deep understanding and over a decade of expertise in wallet technology and digital asset management, the company provides complete peace of mind to digital asset businesses of all sizes, ranging from Crypto Exchanges, OTC desks, Web3 Projects, DAOs, Treasuries, and other crypto native businesses. With a combination of secure multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) wallets, Liminal provides secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Their operational excellence framework ensures efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, resulting in significant cost savings for businesses. Their proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, KYB based onboarding, and KYT with travel rule compliance helps digital asset projects fast-track their compliance journey. Liminal takes pride in supporting businesses with their platform, which is secure, compliant and automated with a plug-and-play architecture that enables faster onboarding for developers, business partners and government agencies.

About Encryptus

Born in 2021, Encryptus revolutionized cryptocurrency transactions for high-volume players. It transcended its advisory roots to become a market leader, empowering businesses, HNWIs, and institutional investors with secure, efficient solutions for large-scale crypto pay-ins and payouts. Its trading desk eliminates intermediaries and offers competitive fees, offering seamless crypto transactions with optional local currency conversion. Encryptus doesn't stop there. It provides the industry's most reliable and widest off-ramp services, ensuring regulatory compliance and complete user confidence in every transaction. With a European license, VASP status in Lithuania, and the largest payout network with extensive coverage spanning 79 countries for Bank Wires in 41 currencies, 39 countries for Mobile Wallets, and 115+ countries for mobile top-ups and gift cards,(soon to be joined by the pay-in network), Encryptus is a trusted partner in navigating the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

