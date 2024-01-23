JSC Kaspi.kz Announces Closing of Upsized U.S. IPO

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

KASPI.KZ ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED U.S. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (the " Company " or " Kaspi.kz ") (NASDAQ:KSPI) today announces the closing of the upsized U.S. initial public offering (the " Offering ") of 11,300,000 American depositary shares (" ADSs "), each representing one of the Company's common shares, sold by Mr. Vyacheslav Kim, Mr. Mikheil Lomtadze and Asia Equity Partners Limited (the " Selling Shareholders ") at a public offering price of $92.00 per ADS. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 19, 2024 under the symbol "KSPI."

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as lead active bookrunners for the Offering, and Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acted as additional bookrunning managers for the Offering.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz operates a two-sided Super App business model: the Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. Kaspi.kz's offerings include payments, marketplace and fintech solutions for both consumers and merchants.

