KeyBank Invests More than $1.1 million to Support Several Non-Profit Organizations in the Capital Region

Funding is lifting up and amplifying efforts that are strengthening communities through workforce training, financial education and economic development

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / In 2023, the KeyBank Foundation invested a total of $1,120,000 in several non-profit organizations in the Capital Region to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank's commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves and support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

"KeyBank's purpose is to help the communities we serve thrive. With these investments, we are lifting up and amplifying efforts that will make our neighborhoods even stronger," said Fran O'Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. "Each of these organizations play a huge role in making Albany and the Capital Region a great place to live. KeyBank has a long and proud tradition of supporting this community and we are honored to help these non-profits continue their transformative work."

Included in this total are investments of $400,000 to help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region expand food justice and family equity efforts and $200,000 to support capacity building initiatives at the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce, which facilitates economic development by implementing a one-stop shop of resources, networking and workshops to advance and empower Black and minority-owned businesses.

Other organizations receiving funding include:

Affordable Housing Partnership

Albany Can Code

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Albany Housing Coalition

Albany Medical Center

Bethesda House of Schenectady

Capital District Women's Employment Resource Center

Center for Disability Services

Columbia County Recovery Kitchen

Community Caregivers

Community Empowerment Network

The Cohoes Connect Project

Franklin Community Center

Girls Inc.

Glens Falls Area Youth Center

Homeless and Travelers Aid Society

Joseph's House Shelter

Living Resources

Mission Accomplished Transition Services

Our Ability Alliance

The RED Bookshelf

Unity House of Troy

Williams-Francisco Initiative

Women's Employment Resource Center

YMCA of the Capital District

"We are honored to stand with and support these non-profits and help them broaden their reach by serving and impacting even more people in our region," said Tamika Otis, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in the Capital Region. "Building inclusive, equitable communities and eco-systems is central to the work all of these organizations do every day in the Capital Region."

Since 2017, KeyBank has followed through on community commitments totaling more than $1 billion in the Capital Region supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities; and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

